ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

British Rubik’s Cube champion looks ahead to world cup

By Henry Jones
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xq8H1_0dCDFNQh00
Chris Mills has won gold at a worldwide Rubik’s Cube-solving event (Red Bull Rubik’s Cube World Cup/PA) (PA Media)

A reigning Rubik’s Cube world champion has spoken of his passion for the sport ahead of representing the UK at this year’s world cup.

Speaking ahead of the Red Bull Rubik’s Cube World Cup, Chris Mills, 19, said he was first inspired to learn speed-cubing after watching a video of the 2013 world championships as a 12-year-old.

The dual UK and New Zealand citizen told the PA news agency: “I just thought it was awesome. I saw a competition that was reasonably close to me… that was just a few months away, so I signed up for that.

“I was the kind of kid who would pick up a hobby and do it for a few weeks and then drop it and move on to something new, (but) after my first competition I knew I really liked it, I was like ‘When’s the next one? I want to go to the next one’.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AeTEZ_0dCDFNQh00
Chris Mills said he was inspired to try speed-cubing when aged just 12 (Red Bull Rubik’s Cube World Cup/PA (PA Media)

Mr Mills is now the UK’s national record holder in the traditional three-by-three solve and reigning world champion in the rescramble event.

The rescramble gives competitors a solved cube and asks them to match the pattern on a randomly scrambled one, which Mr Mills managed in just 17.6 seconds to beat his German opponent Ricky Meiler in the 2020 tournament.

Despite last year’s success, Mr Mills said: “There’s always more stuff to learn.

“There’s more techniques, there’s more algorithms, there’s more tricks.

“At competitions, it’s not hostile at all. If you look at the top guys in speed-cubing, they’re all like great mates. They’ll chat to each other online… give each other tips.

“I think it’s great… it’s such a convenient sport. It’s pretty cheap and you can take it anywhere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OoEYl_0dCDFNQh00
The teenager is looking ahead to this year’s competition, which takes place from Friday (Red Bull Rubik’s Cube World Cup/PA) (PA Media)

“I always have one in my bag with me. You can just get a timer on your phone and you’re good to go.”

Mr Mills moved to New Zealand from Sussex in January, but will continue to represent the UK.

This year’s Red Bull Rubik’s Cube World Cup will take place on Friday and Saturday and see cubers from around the world compete online in a virtual tournament.

The cube was created by Hungarian inventor Erno Rubik in 1974, who developed it with coloured faces which could twist without falling apart.

In 2020, streaming service Netflix released a documentary following speed-cubing champions Max Park and Feliks Zemdegs.

To find out more about this year’s event, visit www.redbull.com/gb-en/event-series/rubiks-world-cup.

Comments / 1

Related
Shropshire Star

Prince of Wales hosts hedgelaying event at Highgrove estate

Around 50 hedgelayers took part in the competition at the prince’s private residence on Saturday. The Prince of Wales has presented awards at the National Hedgelaying Society’s Patron’s Day event at his Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire. Around 50 hedgelayers took part in the competition at the prince’s private residence on...
U.K.
olympics.com

What to look out for at this weekend's ski jumping World Cup

The ski jumping World Cup continues with two competitions this week, a women's stage in Nizhny Tagil, Russia and a men's stage in Ruka, Finland. Here are the top things to know about the World Cup contests in Nizhny Tagil and Ruka. Where and when are the World Cup events...
SPORTS
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

British author retraces Nellie Bly's steps in trip around the world

After a typical Sunday lunch of grilled salmon, green beans, wine, coffee and chocolate, Rosemary J. Brown is ready to plan her next adventure. An author and journalist who lives in London, she has climbed Mount Kilimanjaro and cycled from England to Paris. An advocate for refugees who teaches them to speak English, she also enjoys illuminating the achievements of women who defied Victorian-era conventions — daredevils like Gertrude Bell, who mapped Iraq, and Freya Stark, who discovered the Valleys of the Assassins in Iran.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erno Rubik
World Soccer Talk

European champions Italy, Portugal in same World Cup play-off bracket

Paris (AFP) – European champions Italy and Portugal could meet for a place at the 2022 World Cup after being drawn in the same play-off path on Friday. The Azzurri and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal both finished second in their qualifying groups, behind Switzerland and Serbia respectively. Italy will host North...
SOCCER
The Independent

Luca Brecel relishes ‘special’ achievement after sinking Kyren Wilson to reach UK Championship final

Belgium’s Luca Brecel compiled four centuries to sink Kyren Wilson and become the first player from continental Europe to reach the UK Championship final in YorkThe 26-year-old rose to the biggest match of his career in spectacular fashion, starting with a 130 clearance and rounding off a 6-4 win with a showboating 112.Wilson, installed as favourite after beating Ronnie O’Sullivan in the last eight, grabbed a century of his own in the second frame but could make little impression in the face of such an onslaught from the world number 40.“It feels incredible to put up a performance like that...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cube World#The Cube#Uk#British#The Red Bull Rubik#German
The Independent

World Cup skiers get quarantine exemptions for Swiss races

Quarantine exemptions were given Thursday to hundreds of people arriving in Switzerland from Canada so women's World Cup ski races can go ahead next week.The International Ski Federation said the canton of Graubünden “granted participants exceptional entry into Switzerland” for the races on Dec. 11-12 in St. Moritz.The two super-G races were in doubt after the Swiss federal government added Canada to its travel red list, which requires a mandatory quarantine to help control the virus and the new omicron variant.Hundreds of skiers, coaches, technicians and race officials are currently in the Canadian resort of Lake Louise for downhill...
SPORTS
Fast Casual

Slim Chickens arrives in Nottingham

Slim Chickens is adding a location in England's Nottingham with the Boparan Restaurant Group at the helm. "Boparan Restaurant Group has repeatedly proven that people in England love our tasty food and the southern comfort that our restaurants bring," Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens, said in a company press release. "The locations they have opened throughout the United Kingdom have become a go-to mealtime destination –– we are ecstatic that we get to partner with such a passionate franchise group."
FOOD & DRINKS
CharlotteObserver.com

Olympic champion Goggia wins 6th World Cup downhill in row

Sofia Goggia won a World Cup downhill by a wide margin for the second consecutive day Saturday, extending her streak in the discipline to six appearances in a row as she shapes up as a big favorite to defend her Olympic gold medal in Beijing in two months. Goggia, a...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Omicron: 75 new cases of variant identified in England, bringing UK total to 150

A further 75 cases of the omicron variant of Covid-19 have been detected in England, the government has said.The new infections join the previous 29 confirmed cases of the of the variant known by scientists as B.1.1.529, bringing the total number in England to 104.The UK total has now reached 150.People infected with the omicron variant in England have now been located in the East Midlands, East of England, London, North East, North West, South East, South West and West Midlands.The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said targeted testing was being carried in locations where the positive cases were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

This 33-year-old moved to South Africa from New York after falling in love—now she lives on $88 a day

Tanisha Colon-Bibb always planned on spending her life in New York — until love brought her halfway across the globe. The 33-year-old entrepreneur grew up in Harlem as the youngest of four children. After graduating from Spelman College in 2010, she launched her first business, Rebelle Agency, helping clients in entertainment, non-profit and other fields coordinate their marketing and advertising strategies.
RELATIONSHIPS
News Channel Nebraska

The secret underground bunker which helped win World War II

Some 73 feet below the traffic and bustle of London's Piccadilly lies a silent warren of corridors and pitch-black rooms, rarely seen, rarely visited, but which played a vital role in the course of 20th-century history. Now, the opportunity has come round again to slip behind the door of the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Former England seamer Eileen Ash dies aged 110

Eileen Ash the world’s oldest former Test cricketer, has died at the age of 110, the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced. Ash, a right-arm seamer, made seven appearances for England either side of the Second World War after making her Test debut against Australia in 1937. Domestically, she...
SYDNEY
Indy100

Indy100

133K+
Followers
7K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy