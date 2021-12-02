ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gulf Council Seeks Focus Group Applicants

fishgame.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council is seeking applicants for its Individual Fishing Quota Program (IFQ) Focus Group. The Focus Group will be tasked with reviewing the current IFQ programs’ goals and objectives, and to recommend their replacement or retention. The focus group is also expected to define the changes...

fishgame.com

Comments / 0

Related
hanovertownship.com

New Jersey Highlands Council Seeking Public Input

The New Jersey Highlands Council is seeking feedback on its draft Economic Sustainability Plan. Please review the Plan at the link below before November 29th and share your insights with them.
cityofboise.org

Boise Public Works Commission Seeks Applicants

The City of Boise’s Public Works Commission is seeking applicants to serve a four-year term. The Public Works Department has a wide range of responsibilities, including management of the City’s water renewal facilities, collection system, and biosolids application site; the trash, recycling, composting and household hazardous waste programs; the geothermal heating district downtown and irrigation, supporting several dispersed irrigation systems; and climate action, air quality, stormwater, groundwater, floodplain, and project management areas. Public Works Commission members, appointed by Mayor Lauren McLean and affirmed by the Boise City Council, will provide recommendations on policies, and provide direction to the Public Works Department while providing guidance and feedback across the entire breadth of these duties, including engineering, water renewal operations, environmental planning services, facilities management, and utilities administration.
BOISE, ID
vhfa.org

VHFA hosting Weatherization Pilot Program focus groups

A group of energy and financing agencies is developing an innovative weatherization payment mechanism that will allow more Vermonters to participate in comprehensive weatherization projects. One step is to hear from potential customers to help design the process. We are seeking interested homeowners whose building is between 1-4 units in size to participate in a 1-hour focus group. Participants will each receive a $50 gift card for their time. Please find details and dates below. Register and share with others who may be interested!
ENVIRONMENT
Santa Cruz Sentinel

Coast Line | Marine sanctuary seeks alternate advisory council applicants

The NOAA’s Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary is seeking applicants for three seats on its advisory council, according to a release from the organization. The council ensures public participation in sanctuary management and provides advice to the sanctuary superintendent. The sanctuary is accepting applications for the conservation (alternate), Agriculture (alternate),...
MONTEREY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Focus Group#Fish#Ifq Rrb#The Red Snapper#Grouper Tilefish Ifq#Advisory Panels#Council#The Ifq Focus Group
sarasotanewsleader.com

Application period open for Winter Gulf Coast Board Institute presented by Gulf Coast Community Foundation

The Gulf Coast Community Foundation is accepting applications for its February 2022, in-person Winter Gulf Coast Board Institute (GCBI), the Foundation has announced. The overview for the Institute is available at https://www.gulfcoastcf.org/gulf-coast-board-institute, a news release notes. “This high-demand program is delivered through Gulf Coast’s Invest in Incredible consultants to new...
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy