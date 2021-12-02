Gulf Council Seeks Focus Group Applicants

A group of energy and financing agencies is developing an innovative weatherization payment mechanism that will allow more Vermonters to participate in comprehensive weatherization projects. One step is to hear from potential customers to help design the process. We are seeking interested homeowners whose building is between 1-4 units in size to participate in a 1-hour focus group. Participants will each receive a $50 gift card for their time. Please find details and dates below. Register and share with others who may be interested!

