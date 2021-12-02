ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

French candidate adopts Beethoven to lead far-right campaign

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe polemicist Eric Zemmour, who has displaced Le Pen as the far right challenger for the...

slippedisc.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

French right chooses Paris region chief to challenge Macron

France's conservative party on Saturday chose the moderate chief of the Paris region Valerie Pecresse to challenge President Emmanuel Macron next year, a pick that will likely have a major influence on the shape of the campaign. Members of The Republicans (LR) in the primary run-off vote chose Pecresse, 54, who will be its first-ever female presidential candidate, over hardliner Eric Ciotti, party leader Christian Jacob announced. Both had made the run-off after the first round of voting earlier this week upended expectations. The favourites ex-minister Xavier Bertrand and former EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier were both knocked out and went on to back Pecresse.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

French media threaten to sue far-right Zemmour for using images

Celebrities and media firms, including AFP, are among those protesting the use of their images by far-right pundit Eric Zemmour in the short film that announced his run for the presidency. Zemmour, a 63-year-old writer and TV pundit who declared his candidacy on Tuesday via a YouTube video, is the most stridently anti-Islam and anti-migrant of the challengers seeking to unseat President Emmanuel Macron in April 2022. Director Luc Besson ("The Fifth Element") was among those reacting angrily after a clip from his 1999 film "Joan of Arc" starring Milla Jovovich appeared in Zemmour's 10-minute video. Besson told AFP that the images were used "in a fraudulent manner" and that he "shares none of Eric Zemmour's ideas."
CELEBRITIES
Variety

French Far Right Presidential Candidate Slammed for Using Footage From Godard, Besson

Eric Zemmour, the French far-right pundit and TV journalist who has been called “France’s Trump,” sparked a scandal in French media earlier this week when he announced his presidential bid with a video that incited nationalist fervor and included unauthorized footage from classic movies, TV shows, newscasts and soccer games. The controversy echoes musicians such as Neil Young and the Rolling Stones threatening lawsuits over Donald Trump’s campaign using their songs.. French production powerhouse Gaumont and the producers of the popular primetime show “Quotidien” are among those who have threatened to sue Zemmour over the use of their materials in the video. The...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beethoven
sacramentosun.com

Zemmour, French Far-right Pundit, Launches Presidential Run

A far-right former TV pundit with multiple hate-speech convictions officially entered the race for France's presidency on Tuesday and warned his supporters that they will likely be called racists for backing his anti-immigration and anti-Islam views that have already shaken up the election campaign. The launch of Eric Zemmour's run...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French#La France
AFP

Moderate, hardliner to battle for French right nomination

France's conservative party on Thursday chose the moderate chief of the Paris region and a hardline MP with controversial views on immigration to run for its nomination in the 2022 election where President Emmanuel Macron is expected to seek a second mandate. Valerie Pecresse, who heads the greater Paris region and MP Eric Ciotti from the southern city of Nice, won the first round of the Republicans primary and will now face off in a second vote whose results will be announced Saturday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Telegraph

Michel Barnier out, hard-Right backer of Eric Zemmour in for final run to lead French conservatives

A hard-Right MP who wants to build a French Guantanamo is a surprise finalist nominee to represent France's main conservative party in next year's presidential election. In a bombshell first-round result, members of the Republicans Party placed Eric Ciotti - who has said he "shares" most of far-Right polemist Eric Zemmour's views - in first place with 25.6 per cent of the vote.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

‘The right is back’: Gaullists pick female candidate Valérie Pécresse to take on Macron

France’s rightwing opposition party has chosen a female candidate for next year’s presidential election for the first time in its history. Valérie Pécresse emerged victorious after two rounds of voting by members of Les Républicains that unexpectedly saw favourites including “Monsieur Brexit” Michel Barnier knocked out in the first vote last week.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Music
The Independent

France's conservative party to choose presidential candidate

Members of France’s main conservative party are picking their presidential candidate Saturday, a decision that could significantly shape April’s election.The head the Paris region, Valérie Pécresse, and a hardline lawmaker from Nice, Eric Ciotti, are competing in the final round of The Republicans’ primary. About 140,000 registered members of The Republicans are eligible to participate in the electronic voting. The result is to be announced later Saturday.Immigration and security emerged as top issues in the party primary largely because of another presidential candidate, far-right former TV pundit Eric Zemmour. Zemmour, an author and former journalist with multiple hate-speech convictions,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BBC

Far-right candidate through to Chile presidential run-off

In Chile, the election for a new president will go into a second round on 19 December after none of the seven candidates managed to secure the necessary 50% needed to win outright. Far-right candidate José Antonio Kast will face left-wing former student leader Gabriel Boric in the run-off. The...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Far-Right Populist Who Wants to Build Anti-Migrant Ditch Takes Lead in Chile Election

A far-right, anti-migrant populist who has been compared to Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro and Donald Trump has taken a commanding lead in the first round of Chile’s presidential election. According to Reuters, Jose Antonio Kast took around 28 percent of the vote with most ballots counted on Sunday, taking the lead over leftist ex-student leader Gabriel Boric on 25.6 percent. The results mean those two polarized candidates will face off against each other next month. Kast, the father of nine children, has denied that he’s from the extreme right of politics—but he rails against marriage equality, abortion, and political correctness. One of his familiar-sounding proposals is to build a ditch to stop illegal immigration into the country. The runoff between Boric and Kast will be held Dec. 19.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Make Chile great again? Meet the far-right presidential candidate tempting voters from Chile's left and center

"This is the first time I will vote for a right-wing candidate. I consider myself a leftist, but today I am 100% sure I will go for José Antonio Kast," said Rodrigo Álvarez, a 48-old sociologist and public administrator, referring to Chile's far right presidential candidate, a long-time conservative politician and defender of former dictator Augusto Pinochet's regime.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy