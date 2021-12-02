TEDxHartford is back for 5th year

We have lots of holiday events on tap this weekend in Taos starting with the annual lighting of the Town Christmas Tree. On Friday, Dec. 3, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Taos Plaza, the 36th annual yuletide tree lighting ushers in a holiday season that will surely seem more ‘holidial’ than the disheartening pandemic shutdown of one year ago. Following the Friday night tree lighting, the 20-year tradition of ‘Lighting Ledoux’ will take place the next evening, Saturday, Dec. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. The event begins on the plaza at 4:45 where Jolly Old Saint Nick hitches a ride on the old town firetruck accompanied by carolers and anyone who wants to participate in the parade to Ledoux. For more information on these events, go to taos.org.
