ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

TEDxHartford is back for 5th year

fox61.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEDxHartford is back with "Awakening." Organizer...

www.fox61.com

Comments / 0

Related
clintoncountydailynews.com

Christmas Music Box Back This Year

W-I-L-O is again having the “Christmas Music Box” again this year. It’s exclusive Christmas music 7 nights a week 6 pm until Midnight. It’s for a soundtrack for those who go through The Festival of Lights at TPA Park. Christy Martin is a T-P-A employee and says there is a lot behind the scenes to make the light displays happen. The W-I-L-O Christmas Music Box will run through Christmas Eve night. All sporting events normally heard will be instead at hoosierlandtv.com, also through Christmas Eve.
MUSIC
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Is Officially Divorced

A year after announcing their split, Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova are officially divorced. Us Weekly reported that their divorce was finalized in October 2021. Samodanova filed for divorce back in December 2020 shortly after news broke about their split. The dancers share two children together, Olivia and Zlata.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Page Six

Martha Stewart confirms she has a boyfriend

Martha Stewart is off the market. The business mogul is currently in a relationship, though she wouldn’t reveal any additional details during her Thursday night interview on “Watch What Happens Live,” as reported by People. “No,” she told host Andy Cohen, before clarifying, “I shouldn’t say no. I mean yes,...
CELEBRITIES
houstonianonline.com

50 Cent apologizes to Madonna for ridiculing her photos | stars

The feud began when the 46-year-old rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, snapped earlier this week in a series of photos that Madonna posted on Instagram. On it is the former queen of pop She can be seen in underwear, among other things. Then compare 50 Cent the singer...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tedxhartford Com
hotnewhiphop.com

Westside Gunn Shows Off Humongous Diamond Bracelet: "Biggest In The Game"

Griselda Records founder and rapper Westside Gunn continues to rep his love for fashion and art with his latest purchase. The rapper has long been known to be a fashion connoisseur and is always making moves to elevate his passion, such as when he opened his own art gallery in his hometown of Buffalo, New York.
BUFFALO, NY
KSNT News

Old Fashioned Christmas parade is back in Lawrence this year

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Old Fashioned Christmas Parade is back in Lawrence for 2021. The parade began in 1993 as an idea to gather friends and spotlight the historic Eldridge Hotel in downtown Lawrence. The parade has since grown to a nationally recognized all horse power event to celebrate the beginning of the holiday season. […]
LAWRENCE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
cbslocal.com

BTS Back On Tour Again After 2 Years

(CNN) — BTS made a triumphant return to Los Angeles over the weekend. The international sensation kicked off their “Permission to Dance” tour on Saturday at the SoFi Stadium. Thousands of the K-pop group’s fans, who call themselves the “Army,” packed the stadium to watch RM, Jin, V, J-Hope, Suga,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
abc12.com

Bars welcome back "drinksgiving," their busiest day of the year

“Feeling like normal” is how manager of the Fenton Pub, Lindsey Grover describes one of the busiest nights for bars referred to as “Drinksgiving.”. “I never know what to expect,” Grover said. “You have the college kids, the older crowd, we’re hoping for that great group tonight.”. For Grover’s daughter,...
FENTON, MI
Bakersfield Californian

HolidayLights at CALM back to dazzle another year

By the weekend after Thanksgiving, the holiday season is in full swing. Foremost among those can't-miss annual traditions is HolidayLights at CALM, which returns in its drive-thru format. The extravaganza, designed by Josh Barnett of Lightasmic!, who has created the displays for CALM since 2003, features a variety of themed...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
fox4news.com

Enchant Christmas back open this year in Dallas

DALLAS - One of the biggest holiday attractions in North Texas is open for visitors. After taking a year off, Enchant Christmas is back at a new location. It's now in Dallas. The first night was sold out. Roasted nuts, apple fritters, and more lights than you can count. For...
DALLAS, TX
corvallisadvocate.com

Pastega Display Begins Friday

It’s that time of year where lights are going up around town and people are furtively looking through store windows in search of the best gift ever. And that means it is also time for Pastega’s Christmas Light Display at the Benton County Fairgrounds at 110 SW 53rd Street, Corvallis. Beginning...
CORVALLIS, OR
Kat Kountry 105

Astonishing Northfield Event Is Back For Its 22nd Year

On Thursday, December 9th, Northfield's downtown streets will be set aglow by candlelight as the sound of carolers fills the nighttime air. Northfield's Winter Walk, which has been voted the best holiday event in Southern Minn Scene Magazine since 2013, draws crowds from near and far. This one-night festival is extraordinary, and is definitely worth a visit.
NORTHFIELD, MN
The Daily Times

Calendar of events

Brown Bag Birding: 12 p.m. - 1: p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 24, Riverside Nature Center, Animas Park. Bring your lunch and join the Nature Center staff and volunteers in the observation room to watch wildlife as they eat overlooking the wetlands. Free. Call 505-599-1422 for more information. Trivia at Traegers: The...
FARMINGTON, NM
parkbugle.org

Holiday & Winter Events in the Neighborhood

There are plenty of opportunities this month to shop local, enjoy holiday entertainment, savor festive treats and appreciate the season with friends and family. Browse all the happenings below. Ongoing Events. Falcon Heights-Lauderdale Lions Club: Tree Sale. Falcon Heights Community Park, 2050 Roselawn Ave. The Lions Club annual Christmas tree...
CELEBRATIONS
Taos News

Tempo's Top Five

We have lots of holiday events on tap this weekend in Taos starting with the annual lighting of the Town Christmas Tree. On Friday, Dec. 3, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Taos Plaza, the 36th annual yuletide tree lighting ushers in a holiday season that will surely seem more ‘holidial’ than the disheartening pandemic shutdown of one year ago. Following the Friday night tree lighting, the 20-year tradition of ‘Lighting Ledoux’ will take place the next evening, Saturday, Dec. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. The event begins on the plaza at 4:45 where Jolly Old Saint Nick hitches a ride on the old town firetruck accompanied by carolers and anyone who wants to participate in the parade to Ledoux. For more information on these events, go to taos.org.
TAOS, NM
Orange Leader

Community Calendar 12.2-12.9.21

Send community calendar events to news@orangeleader.com at least two weeks in advance. Events may be added to the Events Calendar at orangeleader.com. Granger Chevrolet and KOGT Radio are teaming up for the 12th Annual Food Drive from 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2 at Granger Chevrolet at 2611 MacArthur Drive in Orange. This is to help restock The Salvation Army and Orange Christian Services food supply. For more information, call Granger Chevrolet at 409-988-0000 or KOGT at 409-886-5648.
ORANGE, TX
Mesquite Local News

HOLIDAY DECORATING CONTEST 2021

Thinking about decorating your home or business for the holidays? It’s time to get out of the house and get in the holiday spirit and join us for the Holiday Decorating contest and show it off by entering the City of Mesquites decorating contest! Holiday displays can include light displays on the entire house or building. All decorations need to be visible from the sidewalk in front of the resident or business.
MESQUITE, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy