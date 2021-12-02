ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Broad Rally Lifts U.S. Stocks After Run of Volatile Trading

By Associated Press
cheddar.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrader Ashley Lara works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Stocks are opening mostly higher on Wall Street Thursday as investors continue to monitor the spread of the new coronavirus variant as well as measures that the U.S. and other governments are taking to...

cheddar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks I'd Avoid in 2022

OrganiGram's sales were impressive in its most recent quarter, but its margins weren't. Peloton has slashed the price of its flagship bike, but that may not be enough to generate strong growth numbers next year. Both stocks have been crashing in recent months, and I'm not optimistic that the future...
STOCKS
investing.com

4 Top Nasdaq-100 Stocks to Buy in December

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 trended higher this week amid the uncertainties surrounding inflation and the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant. Furthermore, better-than-expected private payrolls, rising consumer spending, and strategic policies to deal with omicron are expected to support the stock market. So, we believe fundamentally sound Nasdaq 100 stocks Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Intel (INTC), Amgen (AMGN), and NXP (NXPI) could be ideal picks now.The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 edged higher this week after the Federal Reserve chairman's hawkish comment to accelerate bond-buying in a bid to curtail sustained and troublesome inflation. Although investors remained wary of growing inflation and the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant, U.S. stocks rebounded sharply yesterday.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap Photo#Fed
Motley Fool

5 Bold Predictions for the Stock Market in 2022

It's hard to believe, but 2022 is already less than a month away. Every December, I decide to have a little fun and come up with a list of five predictions for the stock market in the following year that aren't obvious and often aren't very popular. Obviously, nobody has...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Surprising Blue Chip Stocks That Are Down Over 20% From Their Highs

When great companies go on sale for short-term reasons, it’s usually a great time to buy. Kinder Morgan is one of the best dividend stocks on the market today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
China
Markets Insider

Nasdaq falls nearly 2% as US stocks battered by Omicron volatility

US stocks tumbled Friday, dragged by mega-cap tech shares that were battered by the Omicron volatility. The disappointing November jobs report added an additional layer of uncertainty. The 10-year Treasury yield slipped to 1.355% from Thursday's 1.447% rate. US stocks tumbled Friday, dragged by mega-cap technology shares that were battered...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Pear Therapeutics Stock to Begin Trading After SPAC Merger

Pear Therapeutics, a developer of software-based medicines called prescription digital therapeutics, on Friday completed a merger with special purpose acquisition company Thimble Point Acquisition (THMA) and will begin trading Monday on Nasdaq under the PEAR ticker. Thimble Point's stockholders on Nov. 30 voted to approve the business combination, which was...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
theedgemarkets.com

China stock losses in US top US$1 trillion on delisting fear

NEW YORK (Dec 5): A brutal 2021 sell-off for Chinese stocks trading in the US has now erased more than US$1 trillion in value since February and shows no signs of easing as regulators on both sides of the globe continue to put pressure on the firms. The Nasdaq Golden...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

The Dow has shed over 2,000 points over past month as blue-chip, stock-market index heads for 4th weekly tumble

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has shed about 2,000 points since the middle of November to this Friday, as bullish momentum unwinds. At last check, the Dow was down 360 points Friday afternoon, bringing the weekly drop to nearly 630 points, or 1.8%, and marking the fourth consecutive weekly decline for the benchmark of 30 blue-chip stocks, if the decline holds. From the weekly period started Nov. 12 to Dec. 3, the index has lost about 2,054 points. U.S. stock benchmarks were down Friday, as investors reassessed weaker-than-expected November jobs report as unlikely to stay the hand of a Federal Reserve that seems intent on tamping down inflation. Worries about the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and fears about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy plans, was helping to undercut bullish momentum on Wall Street.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy