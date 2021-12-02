An Amherst Man Has Been Charged With Possession of Illegal Weapons

MOBILE, AL – A Jackson man was sentenced today to 27 months in prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition. According to court documents, Matthew Shannon Hartley, 39, was arrested in January 2018 following the execution of a search warrant at his residence in Jackson, Alabama. During the search of Hartley’s residence, police recovered several rounds of .22-caliber ammunition, 12-gauge shotgun shells, and an empty 9mm handgun magazine. A trained drug-detection dog also alerted for the presence of drugs during the search, though police did not recover any drugs. During a post-Miranda interview, Hartley admitted that he had purchased the ammunition and had hidden some of it behind a dryer because he knew he was a convicted felon who could not legally possess it. At the time of the offense, Hartley had multiple felony convictions for drug and theft-related crimes.
