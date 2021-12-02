ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

An Amherst Man Has Been Charged With Possession of Illegal Weapons

By Yasmin Young
 3 days ago
An Amherst man is charged with having "ghost guns" and other illegal firearms. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that the 43-year-old man has been indicted on weapons charges. Jason P. Sciabarrasi appeared before Acting State Supreme Court Justice Debra Givens to answer to the charges of one count...

Buffalo NY
96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

