WPCC teen film camp premieres production

By From staff reports
Morganton News Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly in November, Western Piedmont Community College held its Teen Film Camp premiere for the short film “It Bites.”. The premiere was held on the WPCC campus in Leviton Auditorium. Students presented their work followed by a question and answer session with attendees and photos on the red carpet....

morganton.com

#Film Production#Teen Film#Short Film#Wpcc#Leviton Auditorium#Wpcc Edu
