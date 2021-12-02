Watch Time Lapse of 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree From Arrival to Lighting
NBC Washington
2 days ago
The holly, jolly, best time of the year got a light-filled launch on Wednesday, when the towering Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center was officially turned on. The 79-foot Norway spruce, covered with more than 50,000 lights in a rainbow of colors and bearing a crystal-covered, 900-pound...
Abruptly canceled on a cliffhanger, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist returns with a festive streaming holiday movie. FXX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia returns for a record-setting 15th season of outrageous antics. The lighting of Rockefeller Center’s Christmas tree is followed on NBC by a musical special headlined by Kelly Clarkson. Oscar buzz swirls around director Jane Campion’s dark Western The Power of the Dog, starring Benedict Cumberbatch.
DETROIT - Michigan has its own little Rockefeller Center and it’s now all lit up for the holiday season. Santa Claus has flipped the switch, illuminating 20,000 LEDs on the majestic Christmas tree in the heart of Downtown Detroit. The Cadillac, Michigan-grown Norway spruce is 65-feet tall, the tallest Christmas...
People from around New York — and around the world — packed into Rockefeller Plaza on Wednesday night, for one of the city’s most beloved holiday traditions. Crowds returned to see the Rockefeller Tree lighting in person, after the ceremony was closed to the public last year due to the pandemic.
The lights have been strung on the tree with care, and soon the crowds will be there: Thursday night is the 99th annual National Christmas Tree Lighting on the White House Ellipse. The ceremony will be hosted by LL Cool J and include performances by Billy Porter, Chris Stapleton, Patti...
Thousands of people gathered in Midtown on Wednesday to see the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree light up. The crowds returned after the ceremony was mostly virtual last year; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports. via CBS New York. Matt Coneybeare. Matt enjoys exploring the City's food scene with his Wife and the...
Along with twinkling lights and time spent with family, one of the best parts of the holiday season is rewatching all the classic Christmas movies and television specials. CBS will be airing several must-sees this season, including cartoon favorites for families to enjoy together. The animated fun begins before Thanksgiving this year, with “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” lighting the way on Nov. 22.
LOS ANGELES — “You’re a mean one… Mr. Grinch!”. It wouldn’t be the holiday season without watching Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas. You can get your Grinchy fix Friday, Nov. 26 as NBC airs the animated family favorite at 8 p.m. eastern. You can also stream it on NBC's Peacock.
NBC announced its yearly December dates for the holiday classic It’s a Wonderful Life today. Frank Capra’s timeless story will be shown twice in December, including on Christmas Eve. The specific dates and times are Saturday, December 4 from 8-11 p.m. and December 24 at 8 p.m.
The network made the announcement as it rolled out much of its holiday schedule, which includes an array of specials and other programming, including the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, two different versions of The Grinch and the all-new Annie Live!
“From family favorites like Christmas in Rockefeller Center to the highly anticipated ‘Annie Live!’, this...
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If your Christmas traditions include gathering the family to watch classic holiday TV specials,...
It’s the week of Thanksgiving, meaning the holiday season has officially begun. With the holiday celebrations comes beloved TV specials, many of which are airing this week. Things kick off early in the week with “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer,” the 1964 tale about a misfit who saves the day, airing on CBS at 8 p.m. Monday.
BOSTON (CBS) — The holidays are upon us – and ’tis the season for festive TV programs that the whole family can enjoy. CBS has just released its schedule of original movies and specials.
There’s familiar favorites “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty The Snowman” on the calendar — plus new concert specials featuring Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett.
Take a look at the full schedule set to air on WBZ-TV below. Many will also be available to watch on Paramount+
Sunday, December 5, 2021
The 23rd Annual A Home For The Holidays At The Grove
9:30 p.m.
*****
Saturday, December 11, 2021
Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer
8 p.m.
Frosty The Snowman
9 p.m.
Frosty Returns
9:30 p.m.
*****
Sunday, December 12, 2021
A Christmas Proposal
8:30 p.m.
*****
Sunday, December 19, 2021
Christmas Takes Flight
8 p.m.
*****
Wednesday, December 22, 2021
The Price Is Right At Night
8 p.m.
The 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors
9 p.m.
*****
Friday, December 24, 2021
A Holly Dolly Christmas
8 p.m.
Kenny Rogers: All In For The Gambler
9 p.m.
*****
Friday, December 31, 2021
New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash
8 p.m.
