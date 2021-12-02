ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Three-quarters of Michigan's COVID-19 patients unvaccinated, hospital group says

Detroit News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLansing — About 76% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 in Michigan amid a record virus surge are unvaccinated, according to data released Thursday from the Michigan Health & Hospital Association. On Wednesday, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported there were 4,269 adults hospitalized with confirmed cases...

www.detroitnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

More Than 300 Patients Given Pfizer COVID-19 Doses That Were Frozen Too Long At 2 Riverside County Vaccination Sites

MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — Hundreds of people at two Riverside County community centers mistakenly received Pfizer COVID-19 doses that were frozen longer than manufacturer recommendations, according to Riverside University Health System officials. Staff discovered on Tuesday that the vaccine doses had been administered to 324 patients in Jurupa Valley on Mission Boulevard between Oct. 8 and Nov. 23, and Riverside Neighborhood Clinic on Indiana Avenue between Oct. 23 and Nov. 23, health officials said. The doses in question were found to have been stored in the freezer longer than manufacturer recommendation. In spite of their “improper storage from freezer to refrigeration to administration,” the doses do not pose a danger to patients. However, the doses may have lost their potency, and officials say the CDC recommends these patients get a repeat dose as soon as possible. Riverside University Health System staff is reaching out to the impacted patients, and implementing measures to prevent this incident from happening again. Officials say patients who received a Pfizer at these locations, but are not contacted by staff, are not impacted by this storage issue. However, people who are concerned that they received their doses at these locations during these time frames can call (800) 945-6171.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
International Business Times

This State Has Now Become The Worst Hot Spot In The U.S. Amid Virus Surge

As COVID cases surge again across the U.S., a new state has emerged as the worst hot spot in the country after its coronavirus cases rose to an all-time high this week. As of Tuesday, Michigan’s COVID case rate spiked to a seven-day rate of 503.8 per 100,000 residents, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as reported by The Daily Telegram.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has the Longest Life Expectancy

The average life expectancy of Americans dropped last year for the first time since World War II, from 78.8 years to 77.3. The CDC attributes the decline to the COVID-19 pandemic and to 93,000 drug overdose deaths — an all-time one-year high. Homicide, diabetes, and liver disease were also contributing factors. (Here is a look […]
HEALTH
wksu.org

Northeast Ohio hospitals are alarmed and overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients, officials say

As concern about COVID-19 variants increases, Northeast Ohio hospitals and emergency rooms are reaching capacity, health officials said Wednesday. Akron hospitals, in particular, are overwhelmed, said Beth Gatlin, spokesperson for the Center for Health Affairs an agency that represents hospitals in the region. Akron-area hospitals are preparing to transport patients...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
beckershospitalreview.com

19 patients infected in COVID-19 outbreak at Illinois VA hospital

At least 18 patients at Chicago-based Jesse Brown Veterans Affairs Medical Center have tested positive for COVID-19 after a sick staff member worked for several days, the Chicago Sun-Times reported Nov. 30. One of those patients has died, according to the Sun-Times. Sarah Unterman, MD, physician and chief of staff...
ILLINOIS STATE
Medical News Today

COVID-19: 30% of healthcare personnel in US hospitals remain unvaccinated

Vaccination rates among healthcare workers across 2,000 United States hospitals increased from 36% to 60% between January and April 2021. Rates slowed considerably thereafter, with only 70% of staff fully vaccinated as of September 2021. Healthcare personnel working in children’s hospitals and metropolitan areas have the highest vaccination rates. Following...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Carolyne Volpe Curley / West Essex Now

New Jersey Confirms First Case of Omicron Variant in Fully Vaccinated Adult Isolating in North Jersey

“With cases increasing and the identification of the Omicron in the state, the fight against COVID-19 is not over. We are still learning about the Omicron variant, but we have tools to stop the spread of the virus, most important among them is to get vaccinated and get a booster dose. The public should continue to mask up, get tested if they have symptoms, physically distance, avoid crowded events, stay home when sick and wash hands frequently.” ~ NJ Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli.
CBS Boston

‘More Than 100% Capacity’: NH Hospitals Stressed By Increase In COVID Cases

EXETER, NH (CBS) – Hospital leaders in New Hampshire are warning that the state’s healthcare system is under stress due to the latest increase in COVID-19 cases. “We want the public to know that the health system in all of New Hampshire is under the most duress I’ve seen in 25 years of working as an emergency physician,” said Dr. Neil Meehan, Chief Physician Executive at Exeter Hospital. On Friday, the New Hampshire’s Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,450 new positive cases. Meehan says 25 to 35 percent of patients at Exeter have COVID. Other patients have delayed care,...
EXETER, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Hospitalization#Health Department#Health Care Systems#The Hospital Association
yourcentralvalley.com

Omicron in Fresno County is just a matter of time say health officials

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Fresno health officials spoke out for the first time since the announcement of the first confirmed case of the omicron variant in the United States. As of Friday, Fresno County health officials say there are no reported cases of the variant in Fresno but say it’s likely that could change and so they’re prepared to respond.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
HHS
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Alpena News

Unvaccinated lead surge in COVID-19 ambulance calls in Northeast Michigan

ALPENA — Far more people unvaccinated against COVID-19 call an ambulance than those vaccinated, local first responders say. Officials worry the number of medical calls from people suffering from severe COVID-19 symptoms could increase through the holiday season if more people don’t get their shots. Capt. Andy Marceau, community risk...
MICHIGAN STATE
KYTV

Springfield hospitals see an increase in COVID-19 patients

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -CoxHealth and Mercy hospitals have both reported an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations. In a Facebook post, CoxHealth stated that 64 patients were hospitalized with the virus. The number of patients is up from 40 last week and in the 20s the week before. Mercy has also seen a dramatic increase in patients.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Bangor Daily News

Unvaccinated Mainers continue to drive record COVID-19 hospitalizations

Maine saw COVID-19 hospitalizations climb to a record high again on Tuesday. There are now 298 Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, according to Nirav Shah, the director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 296 on Monday. Of those, a record 96 are...
MAINE STATE
pinejournal.com

Northland records 30 COVID-19 deaths this week

The Northland recorded 30 COVID-19 deaths Nov. 19-26, the highest weekly total of 2021. St. Louis County recorded 19 COVID-19 deaths in the eight-day period. Aitkin, Carlton and Itasca counties each had three deaths in that time period. One Carlton County death was a person between age 35 and 39. Koochiching and Ashland counties each had one death. The Koochiching County resident was a person between age 40 and 44.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
1011now.com

COVID-19 patients in hospitals increases as Thanksgiving approaches

Highlights of Nebraska's 79-73 win over Tennessee St. This year, Project Pink'd teamed up with Hy-Vee for the Care to Share Thanksgiving Program. Class C2 Championship: Archbishop Bergan vs. Norfolk Catholic. Updated: 5 hours ago. Highlights of Archbishop Bergan's 49-20 win over Norfolk Catholic. Plus, a 1-on-1 interview with Koa...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy