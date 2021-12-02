ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany locks down unvaccinated people, as leaders plan to make shots compulsory

By CNN Newsource
Idaho8.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGermany on Thursday announced a nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated, as its leaders backed plans for mandatory vaccinations in the coming months. Unvaccinated people will be banned from accessing all but the most essential businesses, such as supermarkets and pharmacies, to curb the spread of coronavirus, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and...

