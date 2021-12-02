ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Will Xbox Series X/S Be Available for Christmas 2021? December restock news

gamerevolution.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Christmas season is here, and fans are still vying to get their hands on the Xbox Series X/S. The latest consoles from Microsoft are still notoriously hard to track down, going on sale sporadically, and selling out almost instantly. If you’re looking to get one of these as a gift...

www.gamerevolution.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

The PlayStation 5 will be available, once again, at Walmart starting at 3PM ET

Walmart is hosting yet another restock event for the PlayStation 5. The latest one is happening today at 3PM ET / 12PM PT. The retailer has seemingly alternated between offering consoles exclusively to those paying for its Walmart Plus plan and others that are a free-for-all for regular customers, comparatively speaking. Today’s restock fits in the latter category, so you can head over to Walmart’s site to get either the $499.99 PlayStation 5 console that has a Blu-ray disc drive or the $399.99 Digital Edition that omits the disk drive.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Walmart Cyber Monday Xbox Series X Restock Information

Cyber Monday deals at Walmart have been released and Xbox Series X is to be restocked soon. Previously, with its high demand, the Xbox Series X was sold out everywhere including Walmart in-stores and online. For this Cyber Monday, Walmart will restock the Xbox Series X exclusively online. Walmart Cyber...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Christmas#Xbox All Access#Xbox Game Pass Ultimate#Target
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for longer than a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up...
VIDEO GAMES
SFGate

Walmart+ members can buy PS5 and Xbox Series X at 9 a.m. PST

The XBox Series X and both versions of the Playstation 5 will go on sale at Walmart at 9 a.m. PST Monday, but there’s a catch: You have to be a Walmart+ member to take advantage of the deal. If you’ve been chasing these coveted consoles since their release last year, this deal is a bit of a no brainer, but it’s worth explaining how Walmart+ works anyway.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

The Halo-themed Xbox Series X is available today at Best Buy

The limited-edition Halo Infinite Xbox Series X is coming to select Best Buy stores across the US today. The console includes a digital copy of Halo Infinite, which will be playable on December 8th — or possibly sooner, if you believe internet rumors about a countdown ending today. You can...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Walmart
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Game for December Potentially Uncovered

December is a week away, yet PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 have no clue what free PS Plus games they are getting for the final month of 2021. However, it looks like we may know one of the freebies ahead of the reveal, thanks to a few astute observations, all of which point to a brand new game releasing next month is one of the month's free games. And if the speculation is accurate, PlayStation Plus subscribers may be treated to one of this year's most promising-looking indie games. That said, for now, this is just speculation, but below you can check out the "evidence" behind it.
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Best Black Friday deals on PlayStation Plus subscriptions

Amazon is offering deals on PlayStation Plus 12-Month memberships for both customers in the UK and US, great news for anybody who owns either the PS5 or PS4 consoles. Also referred to as PS Plus, it's a great addition to any Sony console and can bring the most out of all your favourite games.
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Best PS4 Black Friday Deals 2021: consoles, games and more

Black Friday is here, and Cyber Monday is just days away, and that means it's time to start capitalizing on the savings for PS4 consoles, games and accessories. If you're looking to snag a PlayStation 4, PSVR headset, PS Plus subscription, controllers, games, or other accessories at a bargain price - you've come to the right place.
FIFA
ComicBook

PS4 and Xbox One Game Unexpectedly Cancelled

An upcoming PS4 and Xbox One game has been unexpectedly cancelled. The farther away we get from the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, the fewer and fewer PS4 and Xbox One games will release. This happens every console generation. Right now, it's still early days, so many games are still coming to PS4 and Xbox One, but this is slowly changing. To this end, one game previously planned for release in 2021 via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X has been delayed to 2022. In the process, the PS4 and Xbox One versions have been canned.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

PS5 Restock Tracker: PS Direct Might Have Consoles In Stock Today

If you signed up for PS5 restock alerts at PS Direct, make sure to check your email today. PlayStation Direct sent another batch of invites to purchase the PS5. The latest invite-only PS Direct restock will be available at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET. After the invite-only round is over, there's a chance a public queue will go live. PS Direct has done this in the past, following up a private restock with a public one at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 and PS5 Exclusive Now Available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X

A PS4 and PS5 console exclusive, or, more specifically, a former PS4 and PS5 console exclusive, is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. PlayStation is known for its incredible exclusive games. On PS4, it released some of the generation's best games in the form of Bloodborne, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, The Last of Us Part II, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Marvel's Spider-Man. On PS5, this has continued with Demon's Souls Remake, Returnal, Deathloop, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. That said, not every PlayStation exclusive hits the mark. In fact, many of timed exclusives it has signed recently haven't hit the mark, including Oddworld: Soulstorm, which is now available on Xbox consoles. This week, an "Enhanced Edition" was released with new content and improvements, and in the process, the game has shed its PlayStation console exclusivity.
VIDEO GAMES
SFGate

The PlayStation 5 is finally back in stock at Walmart for Black Friday

If you were one of the many people who tried, unsuccessfully, to snag a PlayStation 5 last year when it dropped or anytime after, we feel you. Sony’s best-selling game console is still a tough buy, but we have some good news for you. Walmart is restocking PlayStation 5 consoles this Monday, Nov. 22 at 7 PM, so get your fingers and browsers ready.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Xbox Series X Restock Tracker: Inventory Updates Ahead Of Black Friday

If you're looking to buy an Xbox Series X or Series S this holiday season, you have your work cut out for you. However, we are here to give you the best chance you can possibly have, whether it's for you or a loved one. Ever since launching roughly a year ago, both the Series X and Series S have been quite difficult to find. Retailers don't have them readily available on shelves and online restocks tend to sell out in minutes. It probably won't get much easier to buy a Series X or Series S in the coming months due to increased demand during the holiday season. That said, it's not uncommon to see multiple Xbox Series X and Series S restocks each week at retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, GameStop, and the Microsoft Store. Last week alone we saw two separate restocks at Walmart (following three the previous week), all of which were announced ahead of time. Still, the restocks sold out extremely fast. As we start the week, we've seen multiple restocks on the Halo Infinite-themed Xbox Series X, which launched this alongside Halo Infinite's multiplayer mode.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy