Toledo men's basketball thriving during 'winning time'

A word of advice to all the men’s basketball coaches who have Toledo on the schedule: get an insurmountable lead before the final media timeout of the second half.

Otherwise, the win-loss column will probably take a hit.

The Rockets (6-1) are one of the best teams in the country during the final four minutes of the first half and the final four minutes of the second half, a period coaches refer to as winning time.

UT has outscored opponents 136-78 at the end of both halves, limiting teams to 37.3 percent shooting (28-of-75) and six of 32 from 3-point range while forcing 19 turnovers. Offensively, the Rockets are shooting 55.8 percent from the field (43-of-77) and 59 percent from 3-point range (13-of-22). They have 11 steals, four blocked shots, and just eight turnovers during those eight-minute segments.

“That’s leadership. That’s mental toughness,” Toledo coach Tod Kowalczyk said. “They love to compete.”

Might Tom Izzo and the No. 22 Michigan State Spartans (5-2) be the next victim? An answer will come Saturday, as UT heads to East Lansing for a 5 p.m. tip.

The numbers are striking on their own, and especially so when compared to Toledo’s season averages. Opponents are shooting 42.8 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from long range, considerably higher numbers than their end-of-half and end-of-game statistics.

At the other end of the spectrum are UT’s season-long shooting percentages: 46.9 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from 3.

“In order to be a good team and win consistently, you have to win close games,” Kowalczyk said. “Part of that comes with experience. Part of it is confidence. But, when the lights are on, you have to make winning plays.”

It’s not happening by accident.

Toledo puts significant emphasis on end-of-half situations, dedicating valuable time to the final four minutes. Somedays, UT’s scrimmages will be two four-minute games, with Kowalczyk simulating the last four minutes by going over two-for-one situations, making sure the Rockets get the last shot, and creating momentum as they go into halftime.

End-of-game preparation includes how many fouls they have to give, whether they should foul up three, and the pace of the offense.

“It’s a big talking point during games,” junior forward J.T. Shumate said. “We practice the last four minutes of games a lot. They’re minutes where you need to lock-in. During the final media timeout, someone will say, ‘Hey, it’s the last four. Let’s go.’”

The practice reps have been competitive and helpful, leading to teachable moments, according to Kowalczyk. Nowhere was Toledo’s ferocity and desire more apparent than during all three games of the Baha Mar Nassau Championship, where UT won three games in three days to win the tournament.

The Rockets outscored Charlotte, Tulane, and Coastal Carolina 32-12 at the end of the first half, and 36-19 in the final four minutes of the game. The three schools combined to shoot 33.3 percent (12-of-36) and made just two of 14 3-point attempts, with 13 turnovers.

Toledo was 17 of 31 shooting, six of eight from 3-point range, and only had two turnovers.

“The end of the first half is a big motto for us,” sophomore guard Ryan Rollins said. “That’s something we pride ourselves on. If we’re down, we want to get the momentum back on our side or get back into the game.

“The end of the game is winning time. You have to go out there and make plays and get stops. We all love that.”

A favorite drill among players and coaches is called 76-76. The scoreboard is set to 76-76 with four minutes left. It becomes a two-minute game once the first team gets to 80.

“It’s really helped me become a better head coach because I cannot prepare for that day’s situation. You have to do it on the fly,” Kowalczyk said. “It gives our players an unbelievable amount of confidence, to the point where during late-game timeouts, I’ll look at them with a smile on my face and look them in the eye and say, ‘Fellas, this is 76-76. We do it every day, and we’re the best team in the country at it. Go win the game.”

More often than not, they do.

“This team has a lot of confidence,” Shumate said. “When it’s time to win, we have guys who love to compete and want to win really badly. I think that’s a big part of it.”