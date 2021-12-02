ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Toledo men's basketball thriving during 'winning time'

By By Kyle Rowland / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LXMAq_0dCDB30G00

A word of advice to all the men’s basketball coaches who have Toledo on the schedule: get an insurmountable lead before the final media timeout of the second half.

Otherwise, the win-loss column will probably take a hit.

The Rockets (6-1) are one of the best teams in the country during the final four minutes of the first half and the final four minutes of the second half, a period coaches refer to as winning time.

UT has outscored opponents 136-78 at the end of both halves, limiting teams to 37.3 percent shooting (28-of-75) and six of 32 from 3-point range while forcing 19 turnovers. Offensively, the Rockets are shooting 55.8 percent from the field (43-of-77) and 59 percent from 3-point range (13-of-22). They have 11 steals, four blocked shots, and just eight turnovers during those eight-minute segments.

“That’s leadership. That’s mental toughness,” Toledo coach Tod Kowalczyk said. “They love to compete.”

Might Tom Izzo and the No. 22 Michigan State Spartans (5-2) be the next victim? An answer will come Saturday, as UT heads to East Lansing for a 5 p.m. tip.

The numbers are striking on their own, and especially so when compared to Toledo’s season averages. Opponents are shooting 42.8 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from long range, considerably higher numbers than their end-of-half and end-of-game statistics.

At the other end of the spectrum are UT’s season-long shooting percentages: 46.9 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from 3.

“In order to be a good team and win consistently, you have to win close games,” Kowalczyk said. “Part of that comes with experience. Part of it is confidence. But, when the lights are on, you have to make winning plays.”

It’s not happening by accident.

Toledo puts significant emphasis on end-of-half situations, dedicating valuable time to the final four minutes. Somedays, UT’s scrimmages will be two four-minute games, with Kowalczyk simulating the last four minutes by going over two-for-one situations, making sure the Rockets get the last shot, and creating momentum as they go into halftime.

End-of-game preparation includes how many fouls they have to give, whether they should foul up three, and the pace of the offense.

“It’s a big talking point during games,” junior forward J.T. Shumate said. “We practice the last four minutes of games a lot. They’re minutes where you need to lock-in. During the final media timeout, someone will say, ‘Hey, it’s the last four. Let’s go.’”

The practice reps have been competitive and helpful, leading to teachable moments, according to Kowalczyk. Nowhere was Toledo’s ferocity and desire more apparent than during all three games of the Baha Mar Nassau Championship, where UT won three games in three days to win the tournament.

The Rockets outscored Charlotte, Tulane, and Coastal Carolina 32-12 at the end of the first half, and 36-19 in the final four minutes of the game. The three schools combined to shoot 33.3 percent (12-of-36) and made just two of 14 3-point attempts, with 13 turnovers.

Toledo was 17 of 31 shooting, six of eight from 3-point range, and only had two turnovers.

“The end of the first half is a big motto for us,” sophomore guard Ryan Rollins said. “That’s something we pride ourselves on. If we’re down, we want to get the momentum back on our side or get back into the game.

“The end of the game is winning time. You have to go out there and make plays and get stops. We all love that.”

A favorite drill among players and coaches is called 76-76. The scoreboard is set to 76-76 with four minutes left. It becomes a two-minute game once the first team gets to 80.

“It’s really helped me become a better head coach because I cannot prepare for that day’s situation. You have to do it on the fly,” Kowalczyk said. “It gives our players an unbelievable amount of confidence, to the point where during late-game timeouts, I’ll look at them with a smile on my face and look them in the eye and say, ‘Fellas, this is 76-76. We do it every day, and we’re the best team in the country at it. Go win the game.”

More often than not, they do.

“This team has a lot of confidence,” Shumate said. “When it’s time to win, we have guys who love to compete and want to win really badly. I think that’s a big part of it.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Blade

Walleye rally for 4-3 overtime win over Wheeling

For the third straight game, the Toledo Walleye went to overtime and for the third straight time, they prevailed. Captain T.J. Hensick scored the game-winning goal with 3:27 left in overtime as the Walleye rallied for a 4-3 win over Wheeling on Saturday night.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Toledo, OH
Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
College Sports
Toledo, OH
Sports
The Blade

Game day updates: Michigan 42, Iowa 3 — Final score

INDIANAPOLIS — No. 2 Michigan is the 2021 Big Ten champion following a 42-3 victory over No. 13 Iowa. After an uneventful second quarter, Michigan got back on the board with a 4-yard TD run by Hassan Haskins. Michigan took a 21-3 lead, and Iowa hasn’t been able to do much offensively. QB Spencer Petras was benched for Alex Padilla.
IOWA STATE
The Blade

Halftime analysis: Early big plays, trickery put Michigan ahead 14-3 at midpoint of Big Ten championship game

INDIANAPOLIS — Jim Harbaugh and his Michigan Wolverines are one half of a football game away from the College Football Playoff. The Wolverines came out firing and utilized two big plays to take an early lead, and they were able to hold it at that score despite a slow offensive second quarter in taking a 14-3 lead at the midpoint of the Big Ten championship game on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Blade

St. John's tops St. Francis, 62-39

An injury-depleted St. Francis de Sales basketball team gave rival St. John's Jesuit a run for its money for three-plus quarters in Friday night's Three Rivers Athletic Conference matchup at Savage Arena.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Izzo
Person
Tod Kowalczyk
The Blade

Early look at Bowling Green's 2022 nonconference schedule

BOWLING GREEN — It’s never too early to look ahead. Bowling Green State University’s football team improved to a 4-8 record following a winless and noncompetitive 2020. The 2021 slate of victories included a 2-2 nonconference record, and perhaps one of, if not the biggest shocker of the college football season with a victory at 31½-point favorite Minnesota in September.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tulane#Charlotte#Coastal Carolina#Ut
The Blade

Heintschel inducted into St. John's hall of fame

One of Ohio's all-time leaders in basketball coaching victories was inducted into the St. John's Jesuit athletic hall of fame during halftime of the Titans' game against rival St. Francis de Sales on Friday night at the University of Toledo's Savage Arena.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

TRAC boys basketball preview: Lima Senior, Central Catholic seen as top contenders

Last season was the most competitive title chase ever in Three Rivers Athletic Conference boys basketball. Lima Senior shared the TRAC crown with St. John's and Findlay. Lima beat Findlay 70-53 on Jan. 8 in conference play, but lost at home to St. John's 63-41 on Feb. 19 to finish a TRAC schedule that was cut in half by the coronavirus pandemic. Findlay had edged visiting St. John's 49-48 on Feb. 17, and Lima had earlier beaten visiting St. John's 47-41 in a nonconference game on Dec. 15.
LIMA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
College
Tulane University
The Blade

Recent Walleye forward Matt Berry earns ECHL honor

Forward Matt Berry, who recently played for the Toledo Walleye, has been named the ECHL's plus performer of the month for November. Berry led the ECHL with a plus-minus rating of plus-13 last month. He played at an even rating or better in 10 of the Walleye's 12 games.
NHL
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
658K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy