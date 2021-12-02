ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil Prices Climb Ahead Of OPEC Decision

By Insta Forex
 4 days ago

Crude oil prices showed a strong move to the upside on Thursday as OPEC and allied oil-producing countries meet under the spikey shadow of a new Covid-19 threat. Benchmark Brent crude futures surged 2.5 percent to $70.60 a barrel in...

The Oklahoman

Oil and Gas prices effective Dec. 6, 2021

Natural Gas (Henry Hub) as of 3 p.m. EST Monday. Today's AAA Oklahoma average gas price at the pump. Current - Regular: $2.919; Mid-grade: $3.186; Premium: $3.410; Diesel: $3.187. Yesterday – Regular: $2.937; Mid-grade: $3.199; Premium: $3.421; Diesel: $3.196. Year ago - Regular: $1.871; Mid-grade: $2.119; Premium: $2.333; Diesel: $2.084.
investing.com

Crude Oil Is Surging

The commodity market is surging in early December. Brent has gained over 2% and is currently trading at $71.35. Investors are processing bad news from Saudi Arabia, which raised prices for January. It may mean that Saudis believe that the demand is stable and will remain stable in the foreseeable future. That's why they are not afraid to raise oil prices. It's a good signal for the commodity market.
ktoo.org

Oil prices plunge amid omicron variant concerns

After months of increases and a short plateau, oil prices in Alaska and worldwide have plunged in the last week. A barrel of Alaska North Slope crude was about $71 on Monday, $11 less than the week of Thanksgiving. This is the largest monthly decline in prices since the start...
OilPrice.com

The Oil Price Crash Has Taught U.S. Shale A Valuable Lesson

The massive oil price correction in November 2021, which turned out to be the worst month for crude since March 2020, came just as U.S. oil producers were drafting their capital budget plans for 2022. The plunge in prices, which sent WTI Crude from over $80 in early November to...
Reuters

Oil rebounds by almost 5% on Omicron hopes, Iran talks

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices climbed by nearly 5% on Monday on hopes the Omicron coronavirus variant would have a less damaging economic impact if its symptoms proved mostly mild and as some OPEC member countries signaled confidence in the market. Reports in South Africa said Omicron...
InvestorPlace

3 Natural Gas Stocks To Buy for the Coming Winter

Winter months typically put natural gas stocks in the limelight. Energy consumption has made a remarkable rebound this year from pandemic-induced low levels. For instance, despite the recent pullback in price, natural gas prices have surged over 80% so far in 2021. Meanwhile, the S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Spot is up 68% year-to-date (YTD).
wccbcharlotte.com

AAA: Carolina Gas Prices Continue To Fall After Crude Oil Plunge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — Gas prices in the Carolinas continue to trend cheaper as fears of a possible COVID-19 economic slowdown caused crude oil prices to plunge into the mid $60s per barrel, a price not seen since August. “Motorists are catching a break right now at the pumps...
MarketWatch

Oil ends higher as concerns over the omicron variant ease, Saudis raises prices for some buyers

Oil futures climbed on Monday, with news that the omicron variant may not lead to severe cases of COVID-19 and Saudi Arabia's move to lift crude prices for some buyers providing support. The Saudi move "portrays confidence in the markets but it doesn't alter the uncertain outlook in any way," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda. The most bullish thing for oil prices is that omicron is "reportedly less severe and if more good news follows, we can all relax a little and the downside risks to the economy will abate." January West Texas Intermediate crude (clf22) rose $3.23, or 4.9%, to settle at $69.49 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
investing.com

Oil Up After Saudi Arabia Hikes Crude Prices for Asia, U.S.

Investing.com – Oil was up Monday morning in Asia after Saudi Arabia raised prices for its crude headed to Asia and the U.S. Meanwhile, indirect talks between the U.S. and Iran to revive a 2015 nuclear deal seem to have hit a deadlock. Brent oil futures rose 1.96% to $71.25...
ForexTV.com

Bitcoin hashrate continues to climb even after price drop

The Bitcoin mining industry is booming as the hashrate continues to climb even after price crashes on Saturday. The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Seeking Alpha

CLR Is An Example Of Why Shale Industry Is Not Responsive To Higher Oil & Gas Prices

The core Bakken acreage in CLR's portfolio seems to be mostly spent, leaving Continental with few options but to manage a halt in production growth, while aiming for profits. Investment thesis: After almost a full decade of chasing production growth at the expense of profits, the shale industry is now discovering the benefits of aiming for profits instead. Continental Resources (CLR) is not only concerned with aiming for profits, perhaps building on its current dividend yield of about 1.9%, but also with trying to preserve its prime acreage portfolio as much as possible, in order to prevent becoming over-dependent on second-tier acreage. I foresee a balancing act, where higher oil & gas prices will lead to a slight increase in drilling second-tier acreage, which will cut into profit margins. Continental will probably pull back on second-tier acreage drilling in response to lower oil & gas prices, which will lead to a slight decline in overall production. It will keep prime acreage drilling rates steady unless the oil and gas markets will do something drastic, with sustained consequences. It is difficult to ascertain at what point it may run out of prime acreage, but when that will happen, Continental will have a very hard time maintaining profitability. For now, it should continue providing steady profits, dividend returns as well as improve on its debt situation.
oilandgas360.com

Oil climbs as OPEC sticks to its own course

OPEC stayed the course this week, sticking to their planned 400,000-barrels-a-day production increase and did not give in to the fears surrounding the recent price crash due to the omicron variant virus worries. They took the time to congratulate OPEC for adding more barrels of dirty oil to the global...
ForexTV.com

Oil Extends Gains After OPEC+ Decision

Oil extended overnight gains after OPEC+ agreed to stick to their existing policy of monthly oil output increases but left room for quick adjustments if the Omicron variant hits demand. Benchmark Brent crude futures for February delivery climbed 2.7 percent to $71.55 a barrel while WTI crude futures for January...
OilPrice.com

Goldman Remains Bullish On Oil Despite OPEC+ Decision

Goldman Sachs commodity analysts remain bullish on oil prices despite yesterday’s decision by OPEC+ to add another 400,000 bpd to combined production next month. The bank’s analysts said they see “very clear upside risks”, per a Bloomberg report, adding it expected an average price of $85 for Brent crude in 2023.
stockxpo.com

OPEC, Russia Agree to Keep Boosting Oil Output, Jolting Prices

OPEC and a group of Russia-led oil producers agreed to continue pumping more crude, sticking to their long-term plan despite new worries over demand raised by the Omicron coronavirus variant. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied producers led by Russia—which together call themselves OPEC+—said they would raise...
ForexTV.com

Canadian Dollar Advances Amid Higher Oil Prices

The Canadian dollar climbed against its major counterparts in the European session on Thursday amid higher oil prices, as investors focused on a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to discuss output policy, with speculation growing that it could pause on an increase in output due to the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.
