Premier League

'The bigger the challenge, the bigger the wins'

By BBC Sport
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City defender Ruben Dias says they are "here for the big wins" after Pep Guardiola's team held off Aston Villa...

www.bbc.com

Insider

Manchester United's next manager once called Cristiano Ronaldo 'too old and too expensive' in what is a worrying sign for the star's future at Old Trafford

Manchester United's soon-to-be new manager once called Cristiano Ronaldo "too old and too expensive." Ralf Rangnick made the comment when asked if he would sign Ronaldo for RB Leipzig in 2016. It is a worrying sign for the Portuguese forward's future at Old Trafford. Manchester United's soon-to-be new manager Ralf...
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Son Of Boxing Legend Records 1st Pro Career Knockout

Son of Manchester, UK, boxing legend Ricky Hatton, Campbell Hatton, is well up and running in his boxing career now. Started in a challenging time due to the world situation but one he seems to be developing well. His father and uncle Matthew Hatton surely as good as it gets...
Pep Guardiola
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo penalty seals Manchester United victory in thriller against Arsenal

If you are already bored of the interminable debate over whether Cristiano Ronaldo is a help or a hindrance to Manchester United, bad news, this is just the beginning. It is not going away any time soon, partly because he is not going away any time soon either. Just as Old Trafford prepares to enter the gegenpressing era and even more attention is paid to what he does off the ball, he keeps winning matches with what he does on it.That might ignore some of the particular nuances in the arguments over Ronaldo’s role in this team, on both sides...
Boxing Scene

Dan Azeez, Natasha Jonas Aim For Bigger Things After Wembley Wins

Dan Azeez won the vacant British light-heavyweight title as he picked up a seventh round stoppage win over Hosea Burton. The two men met on a Boxxer show that was staged at Wembley Arena, with Azeez (15-0, 10 KOs) putting in an impressive performance to overcome Burton (26-3, 12 KOs).
The Independent

Is Manchester United vs Arsenal on TV tonight? Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

A classic Premier League match-up will take place tonight as Manchester United welcome Arsenal to Old Trafford.Man United are still awaiting the arrival of interim manager Ralf Rangnick, whose visa issues prevent him from leading the Red Devils this evening.Instead, Michael Carrick will oversee United for a third straight game, following their victory over Villarreal and draw with Chelsea.Arsenal, meanwhile, saw their 10-game unbeaten run ended by Liverpool late last month, but Mikel Arteta’s side responded well by downing Newcastle 2-0 last time out.Here’s all you need to know about Man United vs Arsenal.We may earn commission from some...
AFP

'I like to think I'm one of the best': Real Sociedad's Mikel Merino

"He's the best player in the league," said Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil in September after his team had just beaten Granada to go third in La Liga, three points behind Real Madrid.  Real Madrid have taken a seven-point lead at the top of La Liga but Real Sociedad in third have looked as likely as anyone to keep up, with the chance now to prove it at the Reale Arena.
The Independent

Davinson Sanchez ready to step up for Tottenham after Cristian Romero injury

Tottenham Hotspur defender Davinson Sanchez is ready to take the opportunity handed to him by Cristian Romero’s injury.The Argentina international will not feature again in 2021 due to a hamstring injury suffered in his country’s World Cup qualifier with Brazil last month.Sanchez looks like being the man boss Antonio Conte will go to to fill in on the right-hand side of a three-man defence, having started the last two games.He played his part in keeping a clean sheet in Tottenham’s 2-0 win over Brentford on Thursday.“Cuti is first of all a great guy. I said that when he arrived but...
The Independent

Michael Carrick leaves Manchester United with immediate effect after caretaker manager spell

Michael Carrick has left Manchester United with immediate effect having stepped down as first team coach following his spell as caretaker manager.Carrick’s third and final game as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s temporary successor ended with a 3-2 victory over Arsenal, before interim manager Ralf Rangnick takes charge.The 40-year-old has ended a long association with United which began in 2006 and saw him make 464 appearances, winning five Premier League titles and the Champions League as a player among other honours.Carrick joined Jose Mourinho’s coaching staff upon his retirement in 2018, then stayed on to serve under Solskjaer as an assistant coach...
