This story is part of a larger package for The Reader and El Perico’s December issue about the state’s tight labor market. Catherine Brauer, interviewed for last month’s Omaha Jobs feature, was once a single mom with three young daughters. If Brauer worked full time at Nebraska’s minimum wage of $9 an hour, her yearly earnings would put her below the federal poverty level for a family of four. And even that’s better than states like Iowa and Kansas, which still use the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO