Designer Brittany Allen talks about Austin Fashion Week

James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the suspected Michigan school shooter, appeared in court after being arrested early Saturday. They have each been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. Michael George reports.
Six more U.S. states confirmed their first cases of the Covid-19 omicron variant Friday, as experts warned the highly contagious delta variant will likely remain the greater threat as winter sets in. New Jersey, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Pennsylvania and Utah all reported omicron cases, while in New York City, officials...
CNN reportedly learned about a new sexual misconduct allegation against its disgraced anchor Chris Cuomo just days before his firing. The claim came Wednesday from prominent attorney Debra S. Katz, who is representing the accuser, according to The New York Times. Katz's client is a "former junior colleague at another...
LUMAJANG, Indonesia (AP) — Rescuers were searching for survivors Sunday on the slopes of the highest volcano on Indonesia’s island of Java after it was rocked by an eruption that killed at least 13 people, as smoldering debris and thick mud hampered their efforts. Mount Semeru in Lumajang district in...
U.S. intelligence is warning of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine involving as many as 175,000 troops as soon as January, a U.S. official confirmed to CBS News following a Friday report in The Washington Post about the scale of a possible offensive. The plans involve extensive movement of 100...
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday urged world powers to take a hard line against Iran in negotiations aimed at reviving an international nuclear deal, as his top defense and intelligence officials headed to Washington to discuss the flailing talks. Israel has been watching...
WASHINGTON — As Stacey Abrams builds her second gubernatorial campaign in four years, she is looking at a Georgia electorate that is far larger, younger and less white than the one that handed her a narrow defeat four years ago, according to an analysis her aides provided exclusively to NBC News.
(CNN) — A plumber doing repair work at pastor Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church found hundreds of envelopes of cash and checks hidden in a wall that police think is connected to a massive 2014 theft at the Houston mega-church. Officers were called to the church on November 10 to investigate...
There was little snow forecast across the country Friday, except for two states with active blizzard warnings: Alaska and ... Hawaii. The Big Island’s mountain summits were expected to record wind gusts topping 100 mph and snow accumulations of 1 foot or more, the National Weather Service said Friday. The warning was set to take effect at 6 p.m.
