ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Up where we belong: 'An Officer and a Gentleman' comes to the Stranahan

By Jason Webber
Toledo Blade
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZack Mayo wants to someday fly jets for the Navy. But first he has to survive officer’s training school and the strict discipline of his nemesis Gunnery Sergeant Foley. To further complicate things, he’s seeing a local girl despite being warned about the “debs” who look for husbands at the school....

www.toledoblade.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

Annie Live Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before

NBC has been producing these live musicals for years now, with The Wiz Live! and Peter Pan Live being just two of them. Now, for this years' new star-studded musical, NBC is bringing a classic Broadway character right to our homes through the wonderful Annie Live!, the story of a little orphan who is suddenly thrown into a completely different world.
MOVIES
Marconews.com

'Annie Live!': NBC bets its bottom dollar on another old-school musical for a 'new generation'

BETHPAGE, N.Y. – The sun will come out tomorrow. But Sandy will have to wait. It's late afternoon on a labyrinthine Long Island soundstage, where the cast of NBC's "Annie Live!" (Thursday, 8 EST/delayed PST) is performing the first full dress rehearsal of the show just two days before Thanksgiving. Mop-topped "orphans," some of them masked, are bemoaning the hard-knock life as they clap, stomp and tumble across the floor with cleaning rags in hand. Taraji P. Henson, who plays seedy orphanage head Miss Hannigan, is fanning herself and chugging water from a prop vodka bottle between scenes.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toledo, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Toledo, OH
charlottesmartypants.com

Smarty Giveaway: 4 tickets to Opening Night of “An Officer and a Gentleman”

Smarties, here’s a chance to see one of the classic movies of all time come to life on the stage. We are giving away a four-pack of tickets to see “An Officer and a Gentleman” on its opening night on Tuesday Dec. 7! Grab the girls and make it a Smarty Girl’s Night out! Or invite another couple and make it a double date night. We will draw the winner’s name on Friday, Dec 3. For information on how to enter see below.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Page Six

Jay Leno returns to acting, will play Ed Sullivan in Beatles film

From “The Tonight Show” stage to the sound stage. Jay Leno is set to play legendary television personality Ed Sullivan in “Midas Man,” the upcoming drama about Beatles manager Brian Epstein, Deadline reported. The British rock band made a plethora of appearances on “The Ed Sullivan Show” throughout the 1960s....
CELEBRITIES
The Blade

John Waite to perform at Stranahan in March

1980s rocker John Waite is coming to the Stranahan on March 17, the venue announced on Tuesday. Waite was the lead singer for the successful bands the Babys and Bad English and had a No. 1 Billboard hit in 1984 with his single “Missing You.” Other hits include “Change” and “Every Step of the Way.”
MUSIC
thecharlottepost.com

Reboot of classic movie ‘An Officer and a Gentleman’ for the stage

David Wayne Britton stars as Sgt. Emil Foley in the stage production of “An Officer and a Gentleman” Dec. 7-12 at Ovens Auditorium. The Oscar-winning film “An Officer and a Gentleman” has been adapted into a musical and will premier Dec. 7-12 at Ovens Auditorium. Tickets are available at Blumenthal Performing Arts’ website.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Marx
Person
Martha Plimpton
Person
Kid Rock
Person
Rick Springfield
Person
Richard Gere
TheWrap

How to Watch ‘Annie Live!': Where to Find the Musical Event

Based on Harold Gray’s comic strip “Little Orphan Annie” that debuted in 1924, the musical “Annie” premiered on Broadway in 1977 and initially ran for over four years. One of the most beloved and biggest hits in Broadway history, “Annie” has won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It has been licensed and performed in 50 countries and translated into eight languages, and was first adapted into a film in 1982.
ENTERTAINMENT
WTVQ

‘An Officer and a Gentleman’ musical to play Lexington Opera House

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – “An Officer and a Gentleman,” a new musical based on the Oscar-winning film and original screenplay by Douglas Day Stewart, will play the Lexington Opera House from Jan. 28 through Jan. 30 for five performances. Co-presented by Broadway Live, the Opera House Fund and Central Bank, tickets for the Lexington engagement are on sale now. For more information, please visit www.lexingtonoperahouse.com (click here) or ticketmaster.com.
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Up Where We Belong#Musical Theater#Navy#Work Light Productions#The Stranahan Theater
The Trussville Tribune

Sean of the South: Christmas Tunes

By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South  Commentary The last thing I want to do is sound like an old fart. But some things cannot be helped. Yesterday I was fiddling with my truck radio dial, looking for classic Christmas tunes, but I couldn’t find any. Only new stuff. Here it is December and the only […]
MUSIC
Lowell Sun

New on DVD: Clint Eastwood saddles up for ‘Cry Macho’

The latest outing from Clint Eastwood tops the DVD releases for the week of Dec. 7. “Cry Macho”: Eastwood, going strong at 91, directs and stars in this 1970s-set film about a former rodeo star and horse breeder who accepts a job to bring a man’s son back from Mexico and away from his alcoholic mother.
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

Previewing ‘West Side Story,’ Holiday Movies (and a Parody), COVID’s ‘First Wave,’ ‘Dead’ Finales, ‘Succession’ Goes to Italy

Go behind the scenes of Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story, one of the year’s most anticipated feature films. A deluge of holiday movies includes a parody on Comedy Central. A new documentary follows doctors on the frontlines of treatment during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fear the Walking Dead takes a midseason break, while the World Beyond spinoff closes shop for good. Another standout episode of Succession sends the family to Italy for a wedding and too many recriminations to count.
MOVIES
heraldsun.com

What to Watch Sunday: New Christmas movies, behind the scenes at ‘West Side Story’

Something’s Coming: West Side Story (7 p.m., ABC) - This special 20/20 goes behind the scenes of the new Steven Spielberg-directed “West Side Story” and includes interviews with cast and crew, past and present, including Rita Moreno, Ariana DeBose, Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler. Spielberg talks about his fascination with the original Broadway cast recording growing up, about his hesitancy to make a musical until now, and the relevance of the movie’s themes in today’s world. Moreno talks about her Oscar-winning role as Anita in the 1961 version and her role in the new film written especially for her. Other interviews include: Chita Rivera, who first played the role of Anita on Broadway; Stephen Sondheim, legendary lyricist who wrote the lyrics for the original Broadway musical; Tony-award winning Tony Kushner, who wrote the screenplay; Cindy Tolan, the film’s casting director on selecting rising stars for the iconic roles; and Puerto Rican historians that consulted on the film.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Movies
TVLine

Eddie Mekka, 'The Big Ragoo' on Laverne & Shirley, Dead at 69

Actor Eddie Mekka, who played Carmine “The Big Ragoo” Ragusa on Laverne & Shirley, has died at the age of 69. Our sister site Variety reports that Mekka died Saturday at his California home. No cause of death was given, but the actor’s official Facebook page says that he “passed away peacefully.” A stage performer who earned a Tony nomination in 1975, Mekka is best known for playing Shirley’s sometime boyfriend Carmine Ragusa, aka “The Big Ragoo,” on the hit ABC sitcom Laverne & Shirley, appearing in 150 episodes from 1976 to 1983. Carmine was a boxer who owned a dance studio...
CELEBRITIES
MLive

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor, 69, found dead in home

Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after receiving reports that Mekka had been out...
CELEBRITIES
MLive.com

How to Watch “Something’s Coming: West Side Story” stream for free

“Something’s Coming: West Side Story – A Special Edition of 20/20.” airs tonight at 7pm on ABC. Watch this special ABC News event for free with a FuboTV subscription. In preparation for the upcoming film adaptation of the iconic musical, West Side Story, ABC News is sitting down with director Steven Spielberg for an hour-long special titled “Something’s Coming: West Side Story – A Special Edition of 20/20.” Included in this behind-the-scenes look are interviews with current stars (Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, and Ariana DeBose), West Side Story veterans (Rita Moreno and Chita Rivera—both acclaimed for their roles as Anita), the legendary Stephen Sondheim, Tony-award winner Tony Kushner, casting director Cindy Tolan, and expert Puerto Rican historians. The special will also discuss the film’s relevance today, Spielberg’s fascination with the original Broadway show, and the reformulating of this classic musical for a new generation.
TV & VIDEOS
TMZ.com

Nicole Kidman Wows Critic-Heavy Audience as Lucille Ball in New Movie

Nicole Kidman has a lot of doubters over her turn as Lucille Ball in a new movie about the iconic actress -- but those folks will be silenced ... so say critics, who were blown away. Aaron Sorkin's new flick, "Being the Ricardos," got its first screening in L.A. this...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy