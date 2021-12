Ladies and Gentlemen, the Flyers, despite their best efforts not to be, are a bad hockey team. At this point, it goes beyond whether they can’t score, can’t prevent other teams from scoring, or any other problems. They simply cannot do anything right at the moment. It doesn’t take the most hawk-eye’d observer to note this obvious flaw in this hockey team: the lack of playing anything that can remotely be called competent, professional quality hockey. And...when that is your team’s problem, there isn’t much else that can be done with whatever current ecosystem exists within the organization.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO