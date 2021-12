Valorant’s Patch 3.12 will be released around Dec. 7. With the change of schedule due to Valorant developers needing a break, it begs the question of what to expect of this new patch. Previously, we discussed what we would like to see in the upcoming update. This time, let’s highlight what fans continue to support, by looking at three things that players don't want to see changed in Valorant Patch 3.12.

