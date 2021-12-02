ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capital One is the first big bank to get rid of overdraft fees

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — What’s in your wallet? If you’re a Capital One customer, it might soon be more money: The company will be the first large bank to eliminate overdraft charges. Capital One made the announcement Wednesday, saying is it getting rid of all fees for overdrafts and non-sufficient funds. It will...

Toledo Blade

Editorial: Consumer bureau right to target high bank fees

The federal government’s Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is taking aim at bank overdraft fees, a move perfectly in line with the agency’s name and mission. Punitive overdraft fees are designed to milk as much out of struggling account holders as possible to pad banks’ bottom lines, and serve little to no legitimate purpose.
madison

6 Best Personal Loans of December 2021

$5,000 - $100,000. 4.99% - 20.25%(with AutoPay) Whether you’re looking to consolidate debt, finance a big purchase, or make home renovations, a personal loan could be the right tool to help you get there. Get started with our list of the best personal loans of 2021. Reviews include credit score...
Jamie Dimon
crowdfundinsider.com

CFPB on Overdraft Fees: Shift to Open Banking Will Make it Harder for Banks to Trap Customers Plagued by Fee Harvesting

The CFPB reported that non-sufficient funds (NSF) revenue reached an estimated $15.47 billion in 2019, with most of this revenue accruing to the biggest banks in the US. CFPB Director Rohit Chopra hosted a press call on the overdraft fee problem stating he has asked the CFPB’s bank examiners to prioritize examinations of banks that are heavily reliant on overdraft charges.
The Penny Hoarder

Capital One 360 Bank Review

Capital One made a splash in the nineties with unprecedented mass advertising for credit cards — so we’re sure you’ve heard of the company. You might not know, though, that it’s jumped on the online banking bandwagon over the past few years and has come out strong with digital-first banking services that rival competitors in traditional banks. It’s also continuing to improve its advantages. In early December, Capital One became the first of the nation’s biggest banks to eliminate all overdraft fees and by doing so gives up $150 million in annual revenue.
CBS Pittsburgh

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Taking Action Against Bank Overdraft Fees

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you’re unhappy with your bank and often it applies fees to your account, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is stepping in to help. The CFPB is cracking down on banks that abuse overdraft fees, with plans to take action and punish banks that rely heavily on overdraft and non-sufficient fund fees. The watchdog agency says U.S. banks collected an estimated $15.5 billion in these kinds of penalties in 2019. JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America accounted for 44 percent of the total. The average fee for overdrawing an account this past year was around $34. CFPB wants to stop banks from taking advantage of vulnerable customers and anyone who needs help dealing with fees can submit a complaint to the watchdog agency. To submit a complaint, head to the agency’s website at this link. This past week, Capital One became the largest U.S. bank to say they will be ditching all overdraft fees and insufficient fund fees for customers.
federalreserve.gov

Why Did Credit Card Balances Decline so Much during the COVID-19 Pandemic

Robert M. Adams, Vitaly M. Bord, and Bradley Katcher. Consumer credit card balances in the United States experienced unprecedented declines during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the G.19 Consumer Credit statistical release, revolving consumer credit fell more than $120 billion (11 percent) in 2020, the largest decline in both nominal and percentage terms in the history of the series. Revolving consumer credit fell an additional $28 billion (almost 3 percent) between December 2020 and April 2021, before beginning to recover.
thebalance.com

Federal Watchdog Snarls at Banks’ Overdraft Fees

If you’ve ever been dinged by your bank’s overdraft fees, you may be glad to hear that the government’s consumer watchdog has promised to scrutinize the practices of institutions that rely heavily on them. Key Takeaways. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a government watchdog, said Wednesday it would take a...
liveinsurancenews.com

Understanding Payday Loans

A payday loan lets you borrow money for a short-term period and is usually payable on your next payday. However, these are often not for large sums of money and have hefty interest rates. The typical borrowing limit is $500, though restrictions might be higher or lower. Interest rates can...
CreditCards.com

What is credit card debt?

Credit card debt is a problem for many, but it doesn’t have to be a problem for you. Here’s how it works and how to avoid it. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of our partner offers may have expired. Please review our list of best credit cards, or use our CardMatch™ tool to find cards matched to your needs. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page.
FOXBusiness

Credit card applications are on the rise

Americans are applying for credit cards at a rate not seen since before the pandemic. Close to 27% of U.S. consumers said in October that they had applied for a credit card in the past 12 months, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. That is the highest level since 2019 and well above the record low of 16% recorded a year ago.
