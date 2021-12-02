ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals' Joe Burrow boasts third-highest PFF grade of all QBs so far

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is one of the NFL’s highest-graded passers at Pro Football Focus.

Over the first 12 weeks, Burrow checks in with an 86.2 overall grade, third among passers with 100-plus attempts. That puts him only behind Tom Brady and Kirk Cousins.

Burrow also has an 85.4 passing grade, which puts him sixth overall in that particular category. For context, Burrow had a 75.1 overall grade and 74.3 passing grade as a rookie before his injury.

Where is Burrow first? He’s tops in the NFL against the blitz with a 93.9 grade.

In seven of his 12 showings this year, Burrow has received a minimum overall grade of 70 and he’s shattered the 87.7 mark three times.

When thinking about Burrow’s career so far, it’s remarkable to consider he didn’t really skip a beat at the start of this season despite the injury and offseason spent rehabbing.

That’s been a trend so far — Burrow still hasn’t had the benefit of a traditional offseason. His draft process and rookie preseason were derailed by circumstances due to COVID, then his second summer/preseason was spent rehabbing.

Which is to suggest Burrow’s standing compared to passers leaguewide is stunning — and it’s encouraging to think he’s hardly reached an immense ceiling.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

