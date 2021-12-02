Expert explains why Hakeem Adeniji has been major RG upgrade

The Cincinnati Bengals might have a long-term answer at right guard with Hakeem Adeniji.

It’s not a secret the offensive line has played much better on the right side once Adeniji was available and replaced rookie Jackson Carman — to the point he’s getting surprise Pro Bowl votes.

In a recent film breakdown, Brian Baldinger shared why Adeniji has been such an upgrade:

“He’s got excellent feet. When you watch him in all these games…here he is getting movement. Movment, great feet….I think that Hakeem Adeniji has found his spot at right guard.”

The focus on footwork, power and examples of Adeniji helping out both center Trey Hopkins and right tackle Riley Reiff really highlight the upgrade for the line.

Bengals coaches were huge on Adeniji, a sixth-round pick in 2020 who probably would have started the year at guard if he had been healthy.

Adeniji’s breakout is good news, although it does muddy the long-term outlook. He’s got experience at right tackle too, but why move him out of a spot he’s playing so well at? And Carman, a second-rounder this year, is better at guard than tackle, too.

That’s getting ahead of things, of course. For now, the Bengals are thrilled to have a former weakness become a strength mid-season, which has also helped improve the play of someone like Hopkins at center.