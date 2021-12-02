ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Expert explains why Hakeem Adeniji has been major RG upgrade

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nymtA_0dCD97Uh00

The Cincinnati Bengals might have a long-term answer at right guard with Hakeem Adeniji.

It’s not a secret the offensive line has played much better on the right side once Adeniji was available and replaced rookie Jackson Carman — to the point he’s getting surprise Pro Bowl votes.

In a recent film breakdown, Brian Baldinger shared why Adeniji has been such an upgrade:

“He’s got excellent feet. When you watch him in all these games…here he is getting movement. Movment, great feet….I think that Hakeem Adeniji has found his spot at right guard.”

The focus on footwork, power and examples of Adeniji helping out both center Trey Hopkins and right tackle Riley Reiff really highlight the upgrade for the line.

Bengals coaches were huge on Adeniji, a sixth-round pick in 2020 who probably would have started the year at guard if he had been healthy.

Adeniji’s breakout is good news, although it does muddy the long-term outlook. He’s got experience at right tackle too, but why move him out of a spot he’s playing so well at? And Carman, a second-rounder this year, is better at guard than tackle, too.

That’s getting ahead of things, of course. For now, the Bengals are thrilled to have a former weakness become a strength mid-season, which has also helped improve the play of someone like Hopkins at center.

Comments / 0

Related
Cincy Jungle

Bengals Weekly Lineman: New and improved Hakeem Adeniji is here to stay

It was during training camp that the Cincinnati Bengals were trying to find the solution at right guard. They had options, but none were very intriguing. Xavier Su’a-Filo was experienced, but underwhelming. Michael Jordan looked improved, but not quite good enough. Rookie Jackson Carman, selected 46th overall in the NFL Draft just a few months prior, was simply not far along enough to handle starting reps.
NFL
AllBengals

Injury Roundup: The Latest on Auden Tate, Trae Waynes, Trey Hopkins and Hakeem Adeniji

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are relatively healthy going into Sunday's matchup against the Steelers, but there are a few lingering injuries of note. Cornerback Trae Waynes is still nursing a hamstring injury and the team won't activate the 21-day practice window for the veteran this week. The 29-year-old has only appeared in two games this season and is currently on injured reserve.
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Steelers injury report: Hakeem Adeniji, T.J. Watt limited

A three-game home stretch begins for the Cincinnati Bengals this Holiday weekend. Up first is the second installment of Steelers week. For Wednesday’s practice, only Auden Tate (thigh) did not participate. Tate did not play last Sunday despite practicing in full for a day last week. Per Cincinnati.com’s Charlie Goldsmith, Tate will be eased into this week’s practice as he still deals with his injury that’s sidelined him for several weeks now.
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Bengals News (12/2): Hakeem Adeniji making waves

Russell Wilson on WR Metcalf's one-catch night: 'I think obviously we need to get DK the football'. Seattle Seahawks wide receiver ﻿DK Metcalf﻿ saw nary an oblong pigskin flutter his way during the first half of Monday night's 17-15 loss to the Washington Football Team. The big-play receiver earned just one catch on four targets for 13 yards on a woeful night.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Baldinger
Yardbarker

Hakeem Adeniji is Proving the Bengals Right After Controversial Decision

Plenty of people questioned the Bengals when they made the decision to insert Hakeem Adeniji into the starting lineup ahead of their Week 9 matchup against the Browns. Adeniji replaced second-round rookie Jackson Carman. The coaching staff opted to play a former sixth-round pick coming off of a torn pectoral injury over a National Champion that they spent the 46th overall selection on in April's draft.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Stunned By Michael Vick’s Admission

Michael Vick in Madden 2004 is one of the most-dominant video game athletes of all-time. The then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback was pretty much unstoppable in the video game. Vick possessed elite speed and throwing ability. Playing as the Falcons quarterback was highly entertaining, while playing against him was incredibly frustrating. For...
NFL
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Reportedly Turned Down Notable Job Offer

Legendary NFL running back Adrian Peterson reportedly could have retired and rode off into the sunset – and onto a notable TV show – at the start of the 2021 season. NFL.com reports that Peterson, who recently signed with the Tennessee Titans, had an offer to appear on a notable TV show.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Rg#The Cincinnati Bengals#Keem78thegreat#Ol
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Estranged Dad Breaks His Silence

Aaron Rodgers’ estranged father has weighed in on the situation involving the Green Bay Packers star quarterback. The Packers quarterback made his return to the field on Sunday, after missing a game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who previously told the media that he had been “immunized,” was actually not vaccinated.
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Names The 1 Team He Likes Beating The Most

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has beaten every team in the NFL throughout his career but there’s one team that he loves to win against more than any other. It should come as no one’s surprise that it’s the New York Giants. Brady lost to New York twice in the Super Bowl while he was with New England, one of which came in 2008 when his team was vying for a perfect season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Cowboys Announce Who Will Take Over As Head Coach

Mike McCarthy will not be on the sidelines for the Dallas Cowboys when they take on the New Orleans Saints this Thursday. But somebody has to step in and run the team in his absence. Speaking to the media on Monday, McCarthy announced that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will serve...
NFL
The Spun

The Seahawks Announce They’ve Released A QB

The Seattle Seahawks waived quarterback Jake Luton from their practice squad on Monday, making room for tight end Tyler Mabry. Luton had been with the Seahawks since early September. He was briefly promoted to the active roster last month as a backup to Geno Smith when Russell Wilson missed time with an injury.
NFL
FanSided

Drew Lock is done as a Denver Broncos quarterback

The 2021 season was supposed to be a promising one for Drew Lock. It’s been anything but that. Before the season started, Lock was listed as the team’s starting quarterback. Though there was talk that floated around for months about adding a veteran quarterback to give him some competition, it looked like Drew Lock’s job to lose.
NFL
Fox News

Ex-NFL player tees off on Lions' Jared Goff, says he and Colin Kaepernick could play better

The Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers ended in a tie on Sunday and prompted questions about the future of Jared Goff as the starting quarterback for the NFC North squad. Goff failed to throw a touchdown pass for the second straight game and it was the fifth game this season he failed to throw one. On Sunday, he finished 14-for-25 with 114 passing yards and was sacked four times.
NFL
AOL Corp

Photos: Meet The Reported Girlfriend Of Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown

On Thursday afternoon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown found himself back in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Brown’s former chef, Steven Ruiz, said Brown’s girlfriend – Cydney Moreau – asked for fake vaccination cards. She allegedly said Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

47K+
Followers
98K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy