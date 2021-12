For the coming days, weeks, and perhaps even months, the Red Sox roster will remain frozen, a befuddling snapshot of an unfinished, abandoned construction site. With the lockout of players by Major League Baseball owners last week, teams cannot make — or even discuss — major league transactions. And so, the rush of moves that occurred just before midnight on Dec. 1, which included the signings by the Red Sox of free agent lefties Rich Hill and James Paxton as well as the trade of Hunter Renfroe to Milwaukee for Jackie Bradley Jr. and prospects Alex Binelas and David Hamilton, will yield to silence.

MLB ・ 8 HOURS AGO