(1 x member to join the MQ Board of Trustees) Non-executive, unremunerated (reasonable expenses paid) MQ has invested over £21M in its first six years supporting the growth of the mental health research sector, impacting the way research is done and developing new tools for the future of mental health diagnosis, treatment and prevention. It is one of only a few charities internationally dedicated to this cause. Our investment and convening of the mental health research sector has gone on to see over £46M of co-investment and follow-on funding being secured by the most exciting new talent in mental health research. We have also had an enormous impact on the public perception and awareness of mental health through our wide-reaching campaigns and policy work.

