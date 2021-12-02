ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Indy Give! 2021: Educating Children of Color

By Scott Kilbury
KXRM
KXRM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ksWaC_0dCD7ZWS00

COLORADO SPRINGS — It is time once again for the Indy Give! campaign and FOX21 is featuring the organization Educating Children of Color .

Executive Director and Retired Judge Regina Walter as well as Board President Alex Malone spoke with FOX21 about the organization, what it does, and how you can help.

Check out the video above for more information.

Plus, check out EOC’s upcoming event “2021 Give! Thanks Make a Difference Virtual 5k” here .

