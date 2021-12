As the holiday season kicks off menorahs are shining through storefronts and wreaths are decorating doors. To celebrate Hanukkah, Dave Grohl is putting together a series of covers of songs by Jewish artists. The first of this year’s series is “Stay (I Missed You)” by Lisa Loeb. The video, which looks like it was filmed like a home video, shows the Foo Fighters frontman in a dress and cat-eye glasses before transitioning to him screaming in front of flashing lights, then alternating between the respective serenity and chaos of these scenes for the rest of the song.

