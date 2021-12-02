ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review of ADAPS Year Book 2021-2022

ephotozine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI hope you enjoy browsing the images in my Portfolio - all comments are welcome!. This year I decided not to seek re-election as Chairman of ADAPS, passing on the baton to Gordon Armstrong at the AGM in May. This meant that, having edited the ADAPS...

www.ephotozine.com

Comments / 0

drinkhacker.com

Book Review: Drinks for Every Season

This book is not for professional mixologists, advanced hobbyists, or anyone having basic cocktail skills already under their belt. It’s not for anyone who attends Tales of the Cocktail or needs a trip to specialty markets to pick up some obscure ingredient. What this book does do is provide absolute beginners and novices an opportunity to start learning how to make basic cocktails. It’s nearly free of elaborate narrative and pretense, and strips away potential barriers to entry by teaching the fundamentals with uncommon clarity.
RECIPES
Quad Cities Onlines

6 books to add to your reading list for December

If you're reading this: Congratulations! You've made it to the first semi-post-pandemic holidays and almost to the end of a tough year. What better way to escape from — or face up to — troubles past and future than with books? The following six should carry you into 2022. Our...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
SFGate

Book World: December paperback releases: 7 books to read now

- - - During 2020, a year of racial reckoning, Black women made an impact, both as visible leaders and as a powerful force at the polls. The reality is that Black women have been fighting against oppression and struggling to gain power through nontraditional paths for centuries. Historian Martha S. Jones illuminates the stories of those whose activism laid the groundwork for change and paints a more complete picture of the forces that shaped our democracy.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
undark.org

Book Review: Demystifying the Idea of Consciousness

If you could upload your consciousness to the cloud and live forever as a mind in the metaverse, would you do it?. Think carefully before answering. In “Feeling & Knowing: Making Minds Conscious,” neuroscientist Antonio Damasio argues that consciousness is far more than an algorithmic process. Uploading your consciousness to the cloud, he says, would be like experiencing a meal by reading a recipe rather than by eating.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Culpeper Star Exponent

Best of Books 2021: In a huge year for publishing, why these 10 stood out

When I look over this list of the best books of 2021, I see what’s not there, what didn’t make the final cut and deserved the hosannas. Rebecca Solnit’s discursive biography “Orwell’s Roses.” Clint Smith’s sobering travelogue “How the Word is Passed.” Matt Bell’s climate-change epic “Appleseed.” Even Seth Rogan’s “Yearbook,” a consistently thoughtful collection of essays on the strangeness of Hollywood, was not to be taken lightly. It’s been a great time to read widely and often, and considering the near-one billion books sold in 2020 — and the probable record coming for 2021 (publishers saw double-digit sales leaps for much of the year) — settling on 10 was tough.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
fangirlish.com

Fangirlish 2021 End of Year Lists: 15 Books We LOVED This Year

Reading is fundamental, so they say. Part of what Fangirlish is built on – our love of books and our loves of fandom. This year, while sitting at home and watching the year pass us by, we’ve had the chance to read a lot. But narrowing down our favorites hasn’t been easy. From fantasy to books that tore us apart to books that taught us and books that spoke to us, here are our top 15 books of 2021.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

The best graphic novels of 2021

There were sublime tales of fitness and bad but gifted fathers – but the story of a young girl’s everyday existence was this year’s standout title, wooing readers of all ages. I’ve read some crazily good graphic novels this year: sad comics, funny comics, exquisitely drawn comics. But it was...
COMICS
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thevoiceofpelham.ca

Little-known Black history comes to light in new documentary series

“Canfield Roots” reveals the now largely forgotten story of how escaped slaves started new lives in rural Niagara. The village of Canfield lies about half an hour due west of Fenwick, out Canborough Road and Highway 3. There is little to distinguish the town these days—a cluster of houses lining the highway for about half a kilometre, no commerce to speak of, no real town centre or significant buildings to warrant a glance. Once it was a bustling community, hub of three rail lines, with hotels, banks, stores, a blacksmith shop, and many churches. At one time, it was also home to a large and vibrant Black community known as “Freedom Seekers,” escaped slaves from the United States, who settled there and made lives for themselves and their families. The 1851 census reveals that the Canfield population included 137 Black citizens; today there is not a single Black person left in the town.
TV & VIDEOS
newschain

Cardi B lands her ‘dream’ job with Playboy

Cardi B has described being appointed Playboy’s first ever Creative Director in Residence a “dream come true”. The rapper, 29, shared the news on Instagram alonside a collage image of her sporting a large and very blinging Playboy bunny chain. Writing about her new job to her 116m followers, she...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Apartment Therapy

These Are the Best Books of 2021, According to Amazon Editors

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’ve read even just one book this year, chances are, you’ll have heard of at least one of the books in Amazon Book Editor’s 2021 Books of the Year list. From literature classics to the newer reads that rose to fame this year thanks to the popularity of TikTok’s #booktok trend, there’s bound (no pun intended) to be a book for you on the list.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Nicholas E. Barron

Four New Novels Hitting Shelves On Nov. 9, 2021

This week’s new book releases have a touch of everything: ghosts, spies, and even a cat named Batman. Whether you’re looking for your next read or doing a little holiday shopping, below are four noteworthy novels releasing on Nov. 9, 2021, you may want to check out.
bookriot.com

Reading the Rainbow: Books and Lessons Learned From an LGBTQ-Inclusive Book Club for Teachers

As you may know from reading previous posts, I’m Black, queer, and an education professor. It’s super cool, and sometimes I get to do random fun things. So when one of my queer professor friends said, “Hey, let’s start a national book club for teachers who want to be more LGBTQ inclusive and read a lot of books and meet a couple of times a month during a pandemic because there’s not enough going on,” I was in.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ephotozine.com

Sigma 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN Contemporary Lens Review

With this new Sigma standard zoom for APS-C format, we take a step upwards from the variable aperture kit lenses. Kit lenses are undeniably excellent value when included in a kit, albeit it with restricted maximum apertures and sometimes somewhat unremarkable performance. The Sigma 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN Contemporary lens offers instead a fast, bright and constant f/2.8 aperture and a promise of a higher level of technical performance. Let's couple the lens up with the 24MP Sony A5100 APS-C format body and take a close look at what it can do, and see whether it can justify moving up into a higher price bracket.
ELECTRONICS
allaccess.com

Spotify Releases 2021 'Wrapped' Year-In-Review Features

SPOTIFY is closing 2021 with its annual "Wrapped" year-in-review features, listing the most streamed artists, tracks, albums, and podcasts on its platform for the year. The global list of top streamed artists and tracks was topped by BAD BUNNY, followed by TAYLOR SWIFT, BTS, DRAKE, and JUSTIN BIEBER; DRAKE, SWIFT, JUICE WRLD, KANYE WEST, and BAD BUNNY topped the chart in the U.S.
MUSIC
Den of Geek

Top New Science Fiction Books in December 2021

The year may be winding down, but there’s plenty of sci-fi left to add to your holiday reading list. Here’s what we’re looking forward to in December 2021…. Den of Geek says: Epic fantasy author Bradley P. Beaulieu makes his foray into sci-fi with what he describes as a “cautionary, decopunk tale” perfect for the modern roaring 20s in which we find ourselves.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ephotozine.com

'Nature & Wildlife' Photography Competition Winners Announced

Last month, we teamed up with parrotprint.com to bring you a 'Nature & Wildlife' photography competition where there were 3 top prizes up for grabs. This competition is now closed and with over 200 entries, you didn't make it easy to pick just three winners! The team at parrotprint.com picked the 3 winners from a shortlist ePHOTOzine collated.
PHOTOGRAPHY

