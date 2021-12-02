ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Daunte Wright's family honors his memory as Kim Potter trial begins

By Kiara Alfonseca, ABC News
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oEABq_0dCD778b00
Wright Family

NEW YORK — The family of Daunte Wright is spending their first holiday season without him.

"On Thanksgiving, we sat there and we watched so many videos of my nephew," Wright's aunt Naisha Wright said tearfully in an interview with ABC News. "It was just such a beautiful thing, because everybody had a memory of him either cracking jokes or trying to dance -- because he could not dance, but he tried."

The 20-year-old Black man was fatally shot in Minnesota during a traffic stop in April by then-police officer Kim Potter.

Potter, who resigned from the Brooklyn Center Police Department two days later, is now headed to trial. She is charged with first-degree and second-degree manslaughter. She has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Officers initially pulled Wright over for an expired registration tag on his car but determined that he had an outstanding warrant for a gross misdemeanor weapons charge and tried to detain him, according to former Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon, who also resigned after the incident.

As officers tried to arrest him, Wright freed himself and tried to get back in his vehicle.

During the struggle, the defense says Potter accidentally grabbed her firearm instead of her stun gun when she shot him. After he was shot, he drove off and crashed the car a few blocks away.

Wright's mother, Katie Wright, told ABC News in an interview two days after the shooting that her son had called her during the traffic stop.

"I know my son was scared. He's afraid of the police, and I just seen and heard the fear in his voice," his mother said. "But I don't know why, and it should have never escalated the way it did."

She described her son as "an amazing, loving kid" who "had a big heart," "bright" smile and "loved basketball."

Naisha Wright said she wants the world to remember her nephew as a popular young man with a knack for humor -- earning himself a large group of close friends and being coined as an "honorary nephew" to those who knew the family. She also said he had a bright outlook toward a future of taking care of his family, particularly his 2-year-old son.

"He had a 2-year-old son that's not going to be able to play basketball with him. He had sisters and brothers that he loved so much," his mother said in April. "He just had his whole life taken away from him. We had our hearts pulled out of our chests. He was my baby."

"I'm just remembering that smile on that boy's face," his aunt said. "The memory of this young man trying to live his life … trying to be a father, becoming a father at a young age and trying to do something for his son."

Naisha Wright said he had hoped to "take care of his son, giving and doing whatever it was that he needed to do for his son."

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump has been retained by the family and has slammed the defense's argument that Wright may still be alive if he had not tried to escape police custody.

"We must look past the shameless victim blaming that has been and will be directed toward Daunte," Crump said. "Daunte Wright should not have been stopped or shot. He should be here with us, hugging his parents, siblings and young son during this holiday season."

ABC News' Stephanie Wash and Sabina Ghebremedhin contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kim Potter trial: YouTuber arrested for allegedly intimidating judge in Daunte Wright case

A man has been arrested for allegedly harassing the judge presiding over the trial of Kim Potter, a former Brooklyn Centre, Minnesota police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright during a traffic stop last year. According to ABC News, Judge Regina Chu has been the target of protests after she decided to ban cameras inside the courtroom for Ms Potter's trial. According to a court filing, one group of demonstrators rallied outside the judge's apartment in Minneapolis and one entered the building and approached her door. The individual who allegedly approached her door, Cortez Rice, 32, was allegedly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
New York State
The Independent

Kim Potter trial: Who is the former Minnesota officer and why did she shoot Daunte Wright?

Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter is set to go on trial on Tuesday as jury selection begins in the case of Daunte Wright’s death.Ms Potter, 49, a former Brooklyn Centre Police Department officer faces charges of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter for shooting Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, at a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb in April 2020.Ms Potter claimed she made an innocent mistake when she fatally shot Wright with her pistol, mistaking it for her taser stun gun.According to the complaint lodged in the case on 11 April, Ms Potter and another officer she was training...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Distractify

Hulu Documentary Follows the Murder of Brooke Peterson, Who Was Killed By Her Sleepwalking Friend

Brooke Preston, 21, was found stabbed to death inside her home in West Palm Beach in March 2017. According to Newswatch 16, who spoke to her friends, Brooke had lived in the home with 24 year old Randy Herman Jr. The friends had grown up together in Pennsylvania and graduated from Wyalusing High School. They later took to Florida and moved in together for a few months.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

'We Lost 3 Generations In One Night’: A Young Woman, Her Kids, And Her Mom Killed In Family Massacre

In the early morning hours of March 26, 2000, the peaceful predawn stillness blanketing the community of Corydon, Indiana was shattered by a shocking discovery. Harrison County Sheriff’s Department officers had responded to a request for a wellness check from Kelly Holland, who worked the overnight shift in a distribution center in nearby Louisville, Kentucky. He told them he’d been unable to reach anyone by phone.
CORYDON, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Wright
Person
Ben Crump
Ok Magazine

DaBaby's Battery Case Charges Dismissed As HIV Organizations Claim Rapper Ghosted Them Following Outreach For Homophobic Rant

The controversial rapper’s battery case in Las Vegas has been dismissed with prejudice — meaning it can’t be brought to court again. The charges stem from a November 2020 incident where a Las Vegas driver claimed the 29-year-old rapper allegedly struck him. Along with the dismissal of charges, DaBaby (real name Jonathan Kirk) was ordered to pay his accuser $7,500 in restitution, reported TMZ.
CELEBRITIES
SFist

Stanley Roberts Wrongly Identified As Owner of Restaurant That Refused to Serve Police, Gets Swarmed By Trolls

Veteran journalist Stanley Roberts broke the story over the weekend of a North Beach cafe refusing to seat on-duty police. The right-wing blogosphere wrongly reported that Roberts actually owned the restaurant, and he’s been served heaping helpings of online harassment ever since. Longtime SFist readers know that former KRON4 correspondent...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Basketball#Thanksgiving#Abc News#Brooklyn Center
TMZ.com

Aaron Carter Back Together with Melanie Martin After CPS Call

Aaron Carter is going back to square one with his baby mama -- trying to patch things up after a dramatic weekend ... which included a call to Child Protective Services. Aaron tells TMZ ... he's back with fiancée Melanie Martin, and they're trying to work it all out for the sake of their family. He says he feels hurt by her being in contact with his estranged family, but also says everyone deserves a second chance.
CELEBRITIES
WHIO Dayton

Denis O'Brien, former manager of George Harrison, dead at 80

NEW YORK — (AP) — Denis O'Brien, who served as George Harrison's manager for much of the former Beatle's solo career and co-founded with Harrison the production company that backed such hits as the classic “Monty Python's Life of Brian,” has died at age 80. O'Brien's daughter, Kristen O'Brien, told...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox9.com

Daunte Wright's parents demand justice ahead of Kim Potter trial

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The parents of Daunte Wright and other families of people killed by police are speaking out ahead of the upcoming trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter, demanding justice in the case. Potter shot and killed 20-year-old Wright during a traffic stop in April....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Kim Potter Trial: Mostly White Jury Seated For Trial In Daunte Wright’s Death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A mostly white jury was seated Friday for the trial of a suburban Minneapolis police officer charged in Daunte Wright’s shooting death, and opening statements were scheduled to begin next week. Kim Potter, 49, is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 shooting of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, following a traffic stop in the suburb of Brooklyn Center. Potter, who is white, has said she meant to use her Taser on Wright after he tried to drive away from officers while they were trying to arrest him, but that she drew her handgun by mistake. Her body camera recorded...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
51K+
Followers
75K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy