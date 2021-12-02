ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tate Myre: Petition To Rename Oxford High School's Stadium Hits 100K Signatures

Tate Myre, the Michigan school's 16-year-old football star, was reportedly killed trying to disarm the...

Complex

Oxford Football Player Reportedly Killed While Trying to Disarm School Shooter

Thousands of people have backed a petition to honor 16-year-old Tate Myre, a “standout” football player who was killed in the Oxford High School shooting. According to the New York Times, Myre was wounded during the Tuesday attack in which four were killed and seven were injured. Michigan police have not provided details on Myer’s interaction with the suspected gunman, however, a Change.org petition states he was shot while trying to disarm the suspect. The petition is calling for the school’s Wildcats Stadium to be renamed “Tate Myre Stadium.” As of press time, the page had received over 87,000 signatures.
$100K donation for high school of fallen Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - CrossCountry Mortgage on Sunday announced a $100,000 donation to the high school of fallen Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak at the Cleveland Browns “Salute to Service” game against the Detroit Lions. Soviak was killed in August in a bombing outside Kabul’s airport during the evacuations of Americans...
247Sports

College football recruit Tate Myre killed in Michigan school shooting

College football recruit Tate Myre was one of three high school students killed during a school shooting Tuesday in Oxford, Michigan, according to The Detroit News. Myre, 16, Hana St. Juliana, 14 and Madisyn Baldwin, 17, were identified as victims at Oxford High School. A 15-year-old student was placed in custody, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office confirmed.
The Oakland Press

Several petitions created following Oxford High School shooting

In the aftermath of the Oxford High School shooting which has left four dead and others injured, several petitions have been created to honor the lives lost in the incident. One of the most widely circulated, according to Change.org representative Aliana Curry, is a petition to rename the Wildcat Stadium after Tate Myre, who lost his life during the shooting incident.
hourdetroit.com

UPDATED: How to Support the Oxford High School Community

On Nov. 30, Oxford High School went into lockdown when an active shooter situation broke out at the school. Police, and other emergency services, arrived on the scene and removed a loaded pistol from a 15-year-old student and took him into custody. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, four students have died — 14-year-old Hana St. Julian, 16-year-old Tate Myer, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin, and 17-year-old Justin Shilling — and others have suffered gunshot wounds.
WNEM

Schools across state on high alert after Oxford High School Shooting

Schools across the state are dealing with a rippling effect in the wake of Tuesday's shooting at Oxford High School. Officials are seeing a rise in online threats and other copycats, putting school districts on high alert. “It’s very disgusting honestly,” said Marciela Franco, who said she has a lot...
Sporting News

42: Michigan honors Tate Myre, 'hero' of Oxford school shooting, during Big Ten championship victory

INDIANAPOLIS — The sixth of Michigan's touchdowns Saturday arrived with a little more than a minute remaining in the Big Ten Championship game. The No. 2 Wolverines didn't need it to win, or to demonstrate their superiority over No. 13 Iowa, but when the extra point was counted and the score was posted, it carried a special meaning to many on the UM sideline.
mihockey.com

Red Wings speak on the tragedy at Oxford High School

On Tuesday, the Detroit Red Wings spoke out on the tragic events that occurred at Oxford High School. Captain Dylan Larkin and head coach Jeff Blashill offered their condolences and shared their thoughts with the media. “On behalf of the whole organization, the guys in the room, I send my...
