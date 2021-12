Shrewsbury Town qualified for the FA Cup third round for the fifth season in a row with a comfortable 2-1 win in grim conditions in Carlisle. A 10th-minute strike from 18-year-old Tom Bloxham, his second goal in two rounds in the competition this season, was the crucial opener and the difference between the sides for 70 minutes as League One Town and League Two Carlisle played out a physical contest plagued by wet and windy conditions in Cumbria.

