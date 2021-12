Over the past few years, a lot of big changes have happened at the Walt Disney Company. Longtime CEO Bob Iger stepped down and was replaced by Bob Chapek — a move that has received mixed reviews. A number of other seasoned employees have also either left, retired, or found new positions within other companies. Most recently, Disney announced that it would be moving a large amount Imagineers to Lake Nona, Florida, which caused many to announce that they would not be moving with the company, including well-known Imagineer Kevin Lively.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO