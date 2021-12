VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 25, 2021-- Hawkmoon Resources Corp. (CSE:HM; FSE:966) (“ Hawkmoon ” or the “ Company ”) has entered into a purchase option agreement (the “ Agreement ”) to acquire a 100% interest in the Wilson East Property (the “ Property ” or “ Wilson East ”). Wilson East expands Hawkmoon’s existing land interest to the east of the Wilson property. Wilson East is composed of six (6) claims totaling approximately 338 hectares and situated 15 kilometres east of the town of Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Québec and 170 kilometres northeast of the city of Val-d’Or. The new claims are prospective for gold mineralization and have been drilled. The primary areas of interest range from the Verneuil-Serem Ouest showing eastwards along a sheared contact between the volcanics and gabbro. Figure 1 highlights the new claims (outlined in blue) in relation to the Wilson property (outlined in red).

