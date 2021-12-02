ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Does Being Over-The-Top Work to Win Someone Back?

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you think being over-the-top works when trying to get someone back or pretending to move on? What’s the move?. Kim Kardashian announced about 8 months ago that she was filing for divorce from Kanye West, who now...

onairwithryan.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elle

Kim Kardashian Joins TikTok With Daughter North West On Thanksgiving

On Thursday morning, Kim Kardashian and her 8-year-old daughter North West debuted their shared TikTok account, @kimandnorth, and they already have over 300k followers and more than 1.5 million likes. “No bio yet,” reads the bio. The first of 24 posts (so far) is of the gal's “spa day” where...
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Kanye West Shared a Photo Kissing Kim Kardashian After Announcing He Wants Her Back

Kanye West is continuing his quest to win back the affections of Kim Kardashian eight months after news broke that the reality star was filing for divorce. On November 26, the rapper shared an old photo originally posted by Kardashian to her Instagram Stories back in 2019. The photo (which you can see here) featured West and Kardashian kissing in matching sweatsuits. Over the photo, West added a TMZ headline, reading, “Kanye West Says God Will Bring Kim and Him Back Together, Inspire Millions.” West tagged the publication as well as his ex-wife.
CELEBRITIES
uticaphoenix.net

Kanye West slammed ‘SNL’ for ‘making’ Kim Kardashian say ‘I

Kanye West appeared on N.O.R.E.’s popular “Drink Champs” podcast. The rapper criticized “SNL” for scripting jokes about his divorce during Kim Kardashian’s monologue. “That ain’t no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together,” he said. Ye (formerly known as Kanye...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Irina Shayk
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kanye
AceShowbiz

Kanye West Spotted With Model Vinetria After Saying He Wants to Get Back Together With Kim

The 'Donda' artist is said to have been 'hooking up with' the 22-year-old model for a while amid his estranged wife Kim Kardashian's romance rumors with Pete Davidson. AceShowbiz - Kanye West seemingly doesn't find it hard to move on from his failed marriage to Kim Kardashian despite his claims showing otherwise. After recently saying that he wanted to get back together with his estranged wife, the rapper is now rumored seeing a much younger model, Vinetria.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Kanye West Goes Public with Reported GF — She’s Half His Age

After a rumored summer romance with Irina Shayk, it looks like Kanye West is moving on with a new woman!. Photographer Shane Zisk snapped a pic of West, 44, sitting courtside with 22-year-old model Vinetria at his Donda Academy’s debut basketball game in Minneapolis. Page Six reports Kanye and Vinteria...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Told Drake, Kim K, JAY-Z, & Travis Scott That He's Richer Than All Of Them Combined

There are so many headline-worthy moments from Kanye West's recent appearance on Drink Champs with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN that you'll probably be reading about this interview for the next few days, but one of the quickest soundbites to take-off has to do with a group text message that Ye claims he sent to JAY-Z, Pusha-T, Drake, his wife Kim Kardashian, Travis Scott, and Kid Cudi, telling them that he has more money than all of them combined.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tmz
Elle

Kim Kardashian Reacts To Kanye West's Claims They'll Be 'Back Together'

Kim Kardashian has reportedly not been swayed to reconsider her divorce from Kanye West after the rapper made claims that God would 'bring them back together.' In a post shared to his Instagram Story earlier this week, the 44-year-old quoted an article from TMZ alongside a throwback photo of him and his estranged wife kissing. The throwback post came just a few days after he made a public speech about his plans to keep his family together and 'change the narrative' around his marriage.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Who is Vinetria? 5 Things to Know About the Woman Spotted With Kanye West at Donda Academy Game

Love lockdown! Over the weekend, Kanye West was spotted sitting courtside at a Donda Academy basketball game with his rumored new girlfriend, model Vinetria. On Saturday, November 6, the 44-year-old rapper, who recently legally changed his name to Ye, attended the Los Angeles-based private high school’s debut match in Minneapolis with the 22-year-old by his side. She shared a video of the Yeezy designer performing during halftime via her Instagram Story.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Indy100

Kanye West says people don’t want Kim Kardashian to become a lawyer because of her effect on young women

Kanye West told podcast hosts that people are against Kim Kardashian becoming a lawyer - because of the effect she has on young women. The artist, now known as Ye, appeared on N.O.R.E & DJ EFN’s “Drink Champs” podcast on Thursday. Ye discussed his involvement in the legal case of former gang leader Larry Hoover, then moved on to ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s journey to become a lawyer. Kim’s late father, Rob, notoriously defended former NFL player O.J. Simpson in the murder trial of Nicole Brown Simpson.
NFL
thesource.com

Kanye West Deletes All Instagram Posts After The Death Of Virgil Abloh

Following the day after the death of his close friend and fashion collaborator Virgil Abloh, Hip Hop mogul Kanye West takes down all of his posts from Instagram. West hasn’t commented publicly on the death of Abloh, but the sudden disappearance of all of his IG posts has been taken as a response to the tragic news of the death of his friend. Kim Kardashian also had a close relationship with the co-creator of the Off-White brand and made a public statement regarding Abloh’s death yesterday(November 29).
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Had Their First Night Out Together Since She Started Dating Pete Davidson

When tragedy strikes, family members can often find a way to put their differences aside and come together. That was definitely the case for Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, who reunited for their late friend and collaborator Virgil Abloh’s final Louis Vuitton runway show last night. Kardashian, who’s been dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson for roughly one month, and West were joined by their eldest daughter, North West, and a friend of the former couple snapped a photo of the trio at the gorgeous and touching event, honoring one of fashion’s most visionary designers. Businessman Richie Akiva took to his...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Kanye West Suggests That God Will Reunite Him With Kim Kardashian: ‘I Need to Be Back Home’

He still has hope. Kanye West made a public declaration about his divorce from Kim Kardashian amid her new romance with Pete Davidson. The rapper, 44, gave a speech about his marriage and his family while visiting Skid Row on Wednesday, November 24. “The narrative that God wants is for you to see that everything can be redeemed,” he said in a video obtained by Page Six. “In all these relationships, we’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason — I didn’t know I was going to be standing right here, I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I’m here to change that narrative.”
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Kim Kardashian and North West Launch Joint TikTok With Dances Set to Kanye, Adele, Playboi Carti, and More

Kim Kardashian and North West made their TikTok debut on Thursday, launching a joint channel with dances to songs by Kanye West, Adele, Playboi Carti, and more. After launching the channel with a pair of videos that showed various shots of Kylie Skin products, a third video, titled “Me and Northie” and soundtracked by Carti’s song “Sky,” shows Kim and North chilling at home and riding around together in a vehicle.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy