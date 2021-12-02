Does Being Over-The-Top Work to Win Someone Back?

He still has hope. Kanye West made a public declaration about his divorce from Kim Kardashian amid her new romance with Pete Davidson. The rapper, 44, gave a speech about his marriage and his family while visiting Skid Row on Wednesday, November 24. “The narrative that God wants is for you to see that everything can be redeemed,” he said in a video obtained by Page Six. “In all these relationships, we’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason — I didn’t know I was going to be standing right here, I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I’m here to change that narrative.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO