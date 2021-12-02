ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cristiano Ronaldo praised for donating rubble from ‘illegal’ mansion expansion to needy families

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Cristiano Ronaldo is to offer up the demolished rubble from his home in northern Portugal to needy families in the region.

Having received planning permission to make changes to the property, it emerged in September that the building work undertaken overstepped the boundary lines of the initial planning. As a result, Ronaldo was instructed to pull down the extension.

That is now underway and a tennis court and cottage will be removed at the property near Geres, with the building materials set to be donated to those who face hardship.

Manuel Tibo, mayor of Terras de Bouro, is reported as telling local media: “It was a voluntary decision by Cristiano Ronaldo which should serve as an example to other property owners in the region.”

When the works were first subject to the removal order, Tibo explained how it had encroached the allowed boundaries.

“Cristiano Ronaldo submitted a project to us for approval and ended up constructing a property which was subsequently licensed in the area where he had permission to build. But he also built outside the permitted area and although we’re not talking anything that significant, it is illegal.”

The Manchester United forward reportedly has a deadline of March 2022 to remove the illegal builds.

It has been reported that Ronaldo sold the property to his former Real Madrid teammate Pepe two years ago, but Portuguese broadcaster RTP discovered he was still the official owner on the property register.

90min.com

Watford mock Cristiano Ronaldo with post-game Twitter remark

Watford's Twitter account have fired shots at Cristiano Ronaldo in the wake of Manchester United's 4-1 defeat at Vicarage Road on Saturday. First half strikes from Josh King and Ismaila Sarr saw the Hornets race into a two-goal lead. Substitute Donny van de Beek managed to pull one back for the visitors, only for captain Harry Maguire to receive a red card soon after. Joao Pedro and Emmanuel Dennis rounded off the scoring in stoppage time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

Ex-Ireland international on Cristiano Ronaldo becoming interim Man United manager

Cristiano Ronaldo as interim Manchester United manager?. Former Republic of Ireland international Stephen Kelly has dismissed the idea of Cristiano Ronaldo becoming interim manager of Man United. Not only are the Red Devils on the lookout for a permanent replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, their statement on Sunday confirming the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
