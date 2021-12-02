ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Father/son duo chart-toppers of indie music biz

By Special to The Banner
Duncan Banner
 2 days ago

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – Two Tennessee musicians are enjoying immense success in the independent recording business, charting a No. 1 hit and two other songs in the top 10. Curt and Brayden Ryle are father and son. Brayden is the 2021 Josie Music Awards Male Vocalist of the Year. He...

www.duncanbanner.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Maggie Rose Releases Trippy Cover of Carole King’s ‘I Feel the Earth Move’

Maggie Rose regularly nods to her inspirations in her original recordings, bridging soul, rock, country, and funk alike on the 2021 album Have a Seat. Rose goes straight to one of the sources for a swirling, trippy cover of Rock Hall of Famer Carole King’s “I Feel the Earth Move” that was released on Friday. The track premiered earlier this week on SiriusXM’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame station, for which Rose did a takeover to play music by some of her heroes. In its original form, King’s is a soulful stomper that leads off the classic album Tapestry. In Rose’s...
MUSIC
Yes Weekly

Happiness is a state of mind for local music duo

Couldn’t Be Happiers, a duo from Winston-Salem, couldn’t be happier to release their debut full-length album “Songs for Butchie,’’ over three installments, with Vol. 2 out December 3. Touching on Americana traditions and celebrating the family circle, married couple Jordan Crosby Lee and Jodi Hildebran Lee, comprise Couldn’t Be Happiers...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
beaconseniornews.com

Sons of Serendip's music is no coincidence!

Do you believe in coincidence? The Sons of Serendip definitely do. These four men found each other through a series of serendipitous decisions that ultimately created one of the hottest pop music groups around. The four-man band blends classical instruments with pop songs to create memorable performances. The group was...
MUSIC
knpr

The 50 Best Albums of 2021

If the year presently coming to a close was a dance, it'd be a hesitant shuffle, tentative steps toward — or heyyyy, maybe away from? — an uncertain future. So maybe that's why, when we sat down together to discuss which albums we loved the most over the course of 2021, NPR Music's staff and contributors found ourselves drawn to albums by artists making breakthroughs, moving forward with clarity, without balking at the obstacles falling in their way. Our list of the year's 50 best is topped by an album that was unmatched in concept, songwriting or performance, but it had so much good company. Everywhere on this list you'll find the thrill of artistic revelation, musicians finding themselves, willing something new into reality. There's plenty of fun, but little escapism. Many of these albums are stacked with great songs, but these aren't snacks. Even when slight they are composed, with a sense of purpose. This is nourishment. Look around. You'll find something fortifying to build you up for the road ahead.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
State
Oklahoma State
Guitar World Magazine

Dave Pomeroy: “Banjo bass, string bass… I did one song with nine tracks of uke bass. There are a million different ways to play the bass”

Dave Pomeroy has played with artists such as Sting, Willie Nelson, John Fogerty, Peter Frampton, Johnny Cash, Earl Scruggs, Earl Klugh, Adrian Belew, The Chieftains, Neil Diamond, Steve Winwood, and Elton John. In addition, Pomeroy is a former Bassist of the Year, Studio Musician of the Year, a member of...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
MUSIC
uhcl.edu

Father-son piano duo ushers in holiday season at Bayou Theater

Father and son pianists Donald and Barron Ryan have delighted audiences around the U.S. and internationally, blending classic and contemporary music into a concert experience you won't want to miss at University of Houston-Clear Lake's Bayou Theater on Thursday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. "I've been playing with my dad,...
HOUSTON, TX
Billboard

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band’s ‘No Nukes Concerts’ Makes Top 10 Debut Across Billboard Charts

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s previously unreleased The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts makes a top 10 debut across Billboard’s Top Album Sales, Top Rock Albums, Tastemaker Albums and Top Current Album Sales charts (dated Dec. 4). The album was recorded in September of 1979 at the Musicians United for Safe Energy (MUSE) concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The set, released on Nov. 19, includes songs recorded over two nights — including “Thunder Road,” “Born to Run” and “The River.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vern Gosdin
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Mel Tillis
Person
Charlie Daniels
Rolling Stone

The Beatles Work Out ‘I’ve Got a Feeling’ and George Ribs Paul in New ‘Get Back’ Clip

The Beatles work through an early version of “I’ve Got a Feeling” in the first full clip from Peter Jackson’s upcoming documentary, The Beatles: Get Back.  Though the clip lasts just over a minute, it offers a fascinating glimpse into one aspect of the group’s creative process. Paul McCartney leads the rest of the band through a rough version of the track, ad-libbing lyrics and calling out chord changes, while George Harrison tinkers with guitar licks and John Lennon throws out some other melody options. The best part of the clip, however, comes at the very end. As the camera captures Lennon...
MUSIC
bravewords.com

ROBERT PLANT On LED ZEPPELIN Classic "When The Levee Breaks" - "It’s Just A Really Great Drum Sound, And The Coolest Sexy Groove Played By A Wild Man Who Was My Brother"

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have released their first new album in fourteen years, Raise The Roof, out now via Rounder Records. In a new interview with Time, the pair answered the phone from Nashville to talk about genre boundaries, Led Zeppelin joining TikTok, and the enduring impact of “When The Levee Breaks”. An excerpt follows:
MUSIC
wlds.com

Music Wall Duo To Perform Tonight At Illinois College

The Jacksonville area will have the chance to hear the premiere of a new musical piece by a noted local composer. Tim Kramer, professor emeritus of the School of Music at Illinois College, will have a flute and piano piece debuted on Saturday at Rammelkamp Chapel as a part of the college’s Fine Art Series.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
The Southern

George Harrison's southern Illinois connection inspired local father-son duo

Residents of Southern Illinois, especially those of the original Beatles-loving Baby Boomer generation, are well aware of the fact that George Harrison visited Benton in September of 1963. The first Beatle to come to America, George traveled across the pond to visit his sister Louise, who had recently purchased a home at 113 McCann St. in Benton with her husband, Gordon Caldwell, who had found work as a mining engineer in Franklin County.
BENTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Business#Music Industry#Sony Music#Indie Music#Music Video
MacRumors Forums

Apple Shares 2021 Apple Music Top Charts and Highlights

Dynamite by BTS was the top streamed song of 2021, followed by drivers license by Olivia Rodrigo, positions by Ariana Grande, For the Night by Pop Smoke, and Blinding Lights from The Weeknd. Apple's most streamed workout songs included Head & Heart by Joel Corry, Post Malone by Sam Feldt,...
MUSIC
JamBase

The Infamous Stringdusters Share ‘Hard Line’ Single

Today, The Infamous Stringdusters released new single “Hard Line.” The song is the lead track on the jamgrass quintet’s forthcoming Toward The Fray studio album. Toward The Fray is due out via Americana Vibes on February 18. Previously, the band, whose 2021 LP A Tribute To Bill Monroe earned a Grammy nomination, shared the album’s title track.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

‘Waltons’ Star Jon Walmsley Is Now A Successful Musician

Jon Walmsley is best known for his role as Jason Walton on The Waltons. Turns out after the show, he decided to switch careers. Instead of continuing to act, he decided to become a musician. He has been a successful blues musician for decades now but has still returned for Waltons reunions over the years.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Youtube
The Independent

Late musician Tom Petty receives posthumous Ph.D. for music

Nearly two decades after earning a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and more than four years after his death, rock icon Tom Petty has been awarded an honorary Ph.D. from the University of Florida.The school’s board of trustees unanimously voted to award Thomas Earl Petty a posthumous doctoral degree in music during a Friday meeting. Born and raised in Gainesville, Petty once worked as a groundskeeper at UF as he tried to make it in the music industry, but he was never enrolled.Petty passed away from an accidental drug overdose in October 2017. Days later during a UF home football game, the song “I Won’t Back Down” was played at the stadium as a memorial to Petty. The song has since become a regular feature at Gators games.Usually backed by the Heartbreakers, Petty broke through in the 1970s and went on to sell more than 80 million records, featuring hits like “Free Fallin,’” “Refugee” and “American Girl.” Petty and the Heartbreakers were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002.
COLLEGES
Telegraph

Song rights pioneer Hipgnosis faces uphill battle to keep the music playing

As the live music industry began piecing together its pandemic recovery, Nile Rodgers extended a special invitation to MPs. The frontman of soul supergroup Chic invited the culture committee to his Hampton Court Palace gig in August, where renditions of Le Freak and Everybody Dance played out among the grounds of Henry the VIII’s former home.
MUSIC
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy