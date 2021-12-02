ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Digital Programmatic Media Manager

By Gray Television
Axios
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 101 television markets. Gray owns television stations serving 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households. We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay...

charlotte.axios.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Media & Communications Manager

Can you create the headlines that matter for nature?. As the biggest environment and wildlife coalition in England we are looking for an experienced media and communications professional who can give a strong joint voice for nature in the news and across social channels. This is a unique and exciting...
JOBS
martechseries.com

Kubient Acqui-Hires Team from Leading Digital Media Agency MediaCrossing Inc. to Bolster Managed Solutions Division

Kubient, Inc., a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising, announced its strategic acqui-hire of certain assets and personnel of privately-held MediaCrossing Inc. (“MediaCrossing”), a premier digital advertising agency dedicated to bringing advertising tools, technologies and expertise to brands. As a result of the acquisition, MediaCrossing will operate within Kubient’s Managed Services division.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

TCN Wins Four 2021 MarCom Awards for Excellence in Digital Media and Publicity

TCN’s two Platinum and two Gold MarCom Awards recognize outstanding creativity and integrity in its content marketing and publicity. TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs, and collection agencies, today celebrates its four accolades earned in the 2021 MarCom Awards, an annual international competition that recognizes excellence in marketing and communications. TCN won Platinum awards, the competition’s top prize, in two categories, digital media and publicity, and Gold awards for digital media and public relations.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Buying#Digital Media#Gray Television#Workplace Harassment#Media Company#Dsp#Api#Wide Orbit Analytics#Vet#Monitor#Ctr#Cpm#Oversee#Ad Ops
martechseries.com

Sophi.io Wins at WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2021

Sophi Dynamic Paywall wins global award for Best Paid Media Strategy. Sophi.io, The Globe and Mail’s artificial intelligence-based automation, optimization and prediction engine, won WAN-IFRA’s 2021 Digital Media Awards Worldwide award in the Best Paid Media Strategy category for Sophi Dynamic Paywall, its real-time, personalized paywall engine that analyses both content characteristics and user behaviour to determine when to ask a reader for money or an email address, and when to leave them alone.
TECHNOLOGY
insideradio.com

Entertainment, Media Digital Ad Spend Expected To Reach $21B For 2021.

The U.S. media and entertainment businesses' digital advertising expenditure will continue its growth trend for at least two more years, with spending for the two combined passing the $26 billion mark by 2023, according to a new report from eMarketer. “While the growth rates, format mix and device mix will...
CELL PHONES
mediapost.com

New Digital, Media Services Network Conspires To Bring Fresh Thinking To Clients

The fifty-eighth anniversary of John F. Kennedy’s assassination seems like a good day to launch Conspiracy Theory, a woman-led, minority-owned network of agencies and businesses who provide digital and media solutions for clients who need fresh thinking. The network, based in Los Angeles, was founded by Zihla Salinas, Daniel Weisinger...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mac Observer

‘NeoFinder’ Digital Asset Manager for Mac Updated to 8.0 Release

After almost two years of development, NeoFinder for Mac 8.0 has finally been completed today and is now available for download. It offers a fresh user interface with new icons, and added color options. The Metadata Editor adds the Dublin Core XMP Contact fields, autocompletion with recently used field values, and the ability to copy or move metadata between fields. The updated Map shows satellite imagery, multiple geotags at once, and edit geotags by just moving them. Navigation of large catalogs is faster by having the folders of catalogs visible and selectable in the LIBRARY already. Machine learning tools and AI are used for OCR, AutoTags, and face detection, and a lot more tightly integrated into NeoFinder. The new version is a paid upgrade for NeoFinder or CDFinder customers who purchased their license before October 2020. Licenses purchased after October 1, 2020 will get this upgrade for free.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
wealthmanagement.com

Independent Digital Ecosystems Are the Future of Wealth Management

Ask any advisor and they’ll tell you the No. 1 complaint they have about their technology solutions is that they don’t work well together and, as a result, require manual intervention throughout their processes and workflows. Because of this, many firms are running out of capacity, can’t scale and are leaving growth opportunities on the table.
ECONOMY
prweek.com

Condé Nast PR manager joins Franses to lead media relations

Sophie Mitchell will act as Franses' senior contact for clients and the media, as well as directing, mentoring and supporting the team. At Condé Nast, she worked across all its UK titles, including Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller and Tatler,. Prior to the media company, Mitchell worked for agencies including Burson-Marsteller,...
BUSINESS
libertywingspan.com

Digital Media encourages creativity through technology

Students in Digital Media are creating projects from simple posters to multiplying themselves. Even though Photoshop takes up most of the syllabus the students are going to dive into other programs. “What we focus on in Digital Media is creating projects in Photoshop. We will actually do audacity for our...
COMPUTERS
mediapost.com

Retail Media Networks Become Bigger Part Of Digital Branding

Reminder: You are seeing this premium content because you are a subscriber to MediaPost's Research Intelligencer and/or a member of the Center for Marketing & Media Research. This content cannot be viewed by non-subscribers/non-members.
RETAIL
Los Angeles Business Journal

UTA Offers $200 Million IPO to Create Gaming, Digital Media Company

United Talent Agency has priced the initial public offering of its new special purpose acquisition company at $200 million with the goal of creating a new company focused on gaming, digital media and creator economy jobs. Led by former Nintendo Co., Ltd. President Reggie Fils-Aimé, the SPAC, UTA Acquisition Corp.,...
BUSINESS
helpnetsecurity.com

Everbridge Digital Operations Platform automates IT incident management

Everbridge launched Digital Operations Platform, helping organizations to save time and money, deliver continuous service uptime and maintain revenue streams. The new platform extends Everbridge’s CEM for Digital solution to further support customers’ digital transformation efforts. The new platform provides Everbridge’s enterprise customers with the ability to automate and streamline...
TECHNOLOGY
iwantabuzz.com

“Media Champions” with Ryan Phelan from RPE Origin Digital

On “Media Champions,” our host speaks with experts within the marketing community. This week our host speaks with Ryan Phelan from RPE Origin Digital. To learn more check out http://www.rpeorigin.com. What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?. Privacy. From state legislation...
ECONOMY
Phys.org

'Digitally literate' Gen Z and Millennials' pandemic experience shaped by social media

Younger people's experience of the COVID-19 pandemic was shaped by their savvy use of social media platforms, navigating mis- and dis-information, subjective content loops, big-tech algorithms and emerging "splinter platforms," a new University of Melbourne report has found. "Social Media & COVID-19—a Global Study of Digital Crisis Interaction Among Gen...
INTERNET
iwantabuzz.com

“Media Champions” with LaToya Shambo from Black Girl Digital, INC.

CEO at Black Girl Digital, INC. On “Media Champions,” our host speaks with experts within the marketing community. This week our host speaks with LaToya Shambo from Black Girl Digital, INC.. To learn more check out https://www.blackgirldigital.com. What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the...
ECONOMY
modernrestaurantmanagement.com

Modernize Your Recall Management Plan with Digital and Automated Strategies

We’re in an unusual time when troubled supply chains are suddenly top of mind for the average American: supply chain woes have become fodder for late-night television hosts, and countless headlines warn us that we should’ve started our holiday shopping yesterday. Discussion of supply chain complexities seems to have become as common as chatting about the weather.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy