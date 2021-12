Federal student loan payments, which have been on pause since March 2020, are set to resume after Jan. 31, 2022. Many borrowers have grown accustomed to having more money in their budgets since they haven't had to make monthly student loan payments for over a year and a half. With these payments resuming, some borrowers may have to readjust their spending and saving in order to afford this additional bill. And in some cases, that may be easier said than done.

