ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Mapping The Supply Chain Crisis: Impact-Buffering Strategies For U.S. Businesses

By Mark Dohnalek
Forbes
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident and CEO of Pivot International, a U.S.-based global manufacturing, engineering, loT and product development firm. A backup of cargo ships off the coast of California loaded with enough containers to span half the U.S. Record-breaking port detainments on both coasts. An alarming deficit of dockworkers, unprecedented trucking shortages and no...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
bluemountaineagle.com

FTC looks into supply chain disruptions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Trade Commission is ordering nine large retailers, wholesalers and consumer good suppliers to provide detailed information that will help shed light on the supply chain disruptions and how they are causing hardships for consumers and harming competition in the U.S. economy. The orders were sent...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crisis Management#Cargo Ships#Engineering#Infrastructure#Pivot International#Transeurasian Maritime
Forbes

“Disappointing” Employment Data: A Look Beneath The Hood

On Friday, markets were disappointed by the “meager” +210K (seasonally adjusted (SA)) headline Payroll Report (The “Establishment Survey”). The consensus expectation was for more than +570K with the lowest survey participant at +375K. Remember that the BLS adds a lump of more than +100K to the actual survey results each month (the “birth-death” model).
RETAIL
Washington Post

Hit China where it hurts: Manufacturing

Josh Rogin’s Nov. 26 Friday Opinion column, “The Uyghur divestment movement is here,” reviewed the Western response to the Chinese government’s repression and violation of the human rights of Uyghur Muslims. It noted that though there is some talk about boycotting the Beijing Winter Olympic Games in February, the International Olympic Committee has not criticized the government, and Congress won’t pass the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act. The Biden administration is planning a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Games, but corporations have not cut their planned sponsorships.
CHINA
Fortune

Shipping container lines on track make a record-breaking $150 billion this year from the supply chain breakdown

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Prices on consumer goods have surged to 31-year highs as retailers face a very real supply chain crisis ahead of the holiday season. But one group is profiting off of Christmas woes and celebrating with very stuffed stockings: shipping container companies.
INDUSTRY
WSFA

Supply chain issues making an impact on food banks

SEATTLE (CNN) - Global supply chain issues are now impacting food banks. Northwest Harvest in Seattle says it is being affected in two big ways. “We’re seeing increased need at our doors. We’re also seeing it impact us in terms of the cost of food that we are purchasing to distribute as well,” Christina Wong, a Northwest Harvest associate, said.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Cheddar News

DiDi Delisting Could Signal Forced Decoupling of China-U.S. in Financial Markets

Chinese regulators are reportedly behind China-based ride-hailing company DiDi exiting from the New York Stock Exchange, just days after listing earlier this year. The regulators stated prior that DiDi had not received the necessary clearances to list in the states. Gordon Chang, Asian affairs expert, joined Cheddar to break down what the delisting says about the relationship between nations. "This really strikes me as an attempt to really to force a decoupling of China and the U.S. in the financial markets," Chang said.
ECONOMY
morningbrew.com

Supply chain problems leave small businesses navigating uneven playing field

Inflation keeps hitting American consumers, who have seen rising prices everywhere from the gas pump to the grocery store. But it’s weighing on small businesses, too. Mike Brey, the president of Hobby Works, a toy and hobby store with two locations in Maryland, raised the prices of over 10,000 products in his stores between July and October, from remote planes to 1,000-piece Lego sets. The average increases of 8–10% are meant to absorb Brey’s continually rising costs. “Many of the suppliers who did not hit us with price changes over the summer and early fall are coming back to us now,” he said.
BUSINESS
GreenwichTime

China's Didi to leave US stock market amid tech crackdown

BEIJING (AP) — China's dominant ride-hailing service, Didi Global Inc., said Friday it will pull out of the New York Stock Exchange and shift its share trading to Hong Kong as the ruling Communist Party tightens control over tech industries. Didi gave no explanation, but China's leaders increasingly fret about...
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

Consumer Group Warns Governors About BlackRock Retirement Funds Relying On Chinese Companies

A consumer group has sent letters to multiple governors warning them about their states’ pension funds relying on an investment corporation with strong ties to China. Consumer’s Research distributed a report to the top 10 states whose pension funds are invested in BlackRock, a multinational money management firm. It is the first foreign-owned company to receive a license to operate in China’s $3.5 trillion mutual fund industry, Forbes reported.
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

NFTs are coming to a supply chain near you

In just about any other world, spending nearly $70 million on a JPEG would be seen as absurd. It’s a little bit crazy even in our world. But such is the reality of NFTs, digitized images that are being bought and sold for tens of millions of dollars every day.
INTERNET
FOXBusiness

Supply chain issues impacting pharmacies: What to know

The Federal Reserve reported Wednesday that many parts of the country were hit by supply chain disruptions and labor shortages in November. While these problems have continued into December – with price increases reported to be widespread across the U.S. economy – empty shelves aren't the only issue for Americans.
INDUSTRY
WBRE

Supply chain issues impacting everything in local economy

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Businesses and consumers around the world are currently facing lengthy delays on products and materials because of supply chain issues. Eyewitness News explains how the pandemic created these issues and how long our area can be facing these challenges. “I’ve noticed that if you want to order anything you have to […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
AFP

US adopts rule that could see Chinese firms leave Wall Street

US market regulators on Thursday announced the adoption of a rule allowing them to delist foreign companies from Wall Street exchanges if they fail to provide information to auditors, which is aimed primarily at Chinese firms. "The Commission and the PCAOB will continue to work together to ensure that the auditors of foreign companies accessing US capital markets play by our rules," he said.
FOREIGN POLICY
Forbes

It Takes Much Less Than A Calamity To Disrupt Your Supply Chain

Lila Kee is the General Manager for GlobalSign’s North and South American operations, as well as the company's Chief Product Officer. Up until a few years ago, supply chain security wasn't something that most of us were thinking about regularly. Suffice it to say, it's been in the news a lot since then — and not just its security, but the supply chain in general.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Global Markets Impacted By Omicron Fears

Stock markets around the world continue to be impacted by fears of the new Omicron COVID-19 variant. President Biden today reiterated his stance that the new strain is cause for concern, but not cause for panic. Wells Fargo Investment Institute Global Equity Strategist Scott Wren joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
MARKETS
Fortune

Supply chain risk, keeping top talent and capital investment—all on the radar of CFOs this week

What seemed like feasible solutions for supply chain woes actually didn’t pan out as expected, according to McKinsey & Company’s latest report. In 2020, 40% of senior supply chain executives surveyed planned on nearshoring (transferring a business operation to a nearby country) and increasing their supplier base, but only 15% said those efforts were completed in the past 12 months, the report found. Meanwhile, less than half (47%) of respondents said last year that increasing inventory of critical products was a priority; and in 2021, 61% said they’ve implemented that practice. In addition, 38% said in 2020 regionalization was key, yet just 25% said it was implemented. About 95% of respondents also said they have formal supply-chain risk-management processes. The most important step is for CFOs to work together with supply chain leaders as processes are formalized, said Knut Alicke, a McKinsey partner.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy