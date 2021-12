My sister, Bev, who has stage 3 Parkinson’s disease, has developed major hearing difficulties since her diagnosis in 2017. Bev has worn hearing aids to treat age-related hearing loss for several years, but they have become less effective, particularly with the onset of Parkinson’s, and Bev struggles to hear the television and both in-person and phone conversations.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO