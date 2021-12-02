ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks open mostly higher, but Apple loss weighs on tech

By The Associated Press
Star-Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks are opening mostly higher on Wall Street Thursday as investors continue to monitor the spread of the new coronavirus variant as well as measures that the U.S. and other governments are taking to restrain it. The S&P 500 was up 0.3% in the early going, and the Dow Jones Industrial...

trib.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks I'd Avoid in 2022

OrganiGram's sales were impressive in its most recent quarter, but its margins weren't. Peloton has slashed the price of its flagship bike, but that may not be enough to generate strong growth numbers next year. Both stocks have been crashing in recent months, and I'm not optimistic that the future...
STOCKS
Phone Arena

Experts fear that China is eyeing control of TSMC with a Taiwan takeover

What is the one company that could throw the world into disarray if it were to lose its independence and end up a pawn in the current geopolitical chess match? No, it is not Apple although it is a company that counts Apple as its number one client. That last clue might have given it away.
ECONOMY
investing.com

4 Top Nasdaq-100 Stocks to Buy in December

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 trended higher this week amid the uncertainties surrounding inflation and the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant. Furthermore, better-than-expected private payrolls, rising consumer spending, and strategic policies to deal with omicron are expected to support the stock market. So, we believe fundamentally sound Nasdaq 100 stocks Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Intel (INTC), Amgen (AMGN), and NXP (NXPI) could be ideal picks now.The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 edged higher this week after the Federal Reserve chairman's hawkish comment to accelerate bond-buying in a bid to curtail sustained and troublesome inflation. Although investors remained wary of growing inflation and the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant, U.S. stocks rebounded sharply yesterday.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Motley Fool

5 Bold Predictions for the Stock Market in 2022

It's hard to believe, but 2022 is already less than a month away. Every December, I decide to have a little fun and come up with a list of five predictions for the stock market in the following year that aren't obvious and often aren't very popular. Obviously, nobody has...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Stocks#Tech#Ap#Omicron#The White House#Dow#Cac#The Hang Seng
Washington Post

Hit China where it hurts: Manufacturing

Josh Rogin’s Nov. 26 Friday Opinion column, “The Uyghur divestment movement is here,” reviewed the Western response to the Chinese government’s repression and violation of the human rights of Uyghur Muslims. It noted that though there is some talk about boycotting the Beijing Winter Olympic Games in February, the International Olympic Committee has not criticized the government, and Congress won’t pass the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act. The Biden administration is planning a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Games, but corporations have not cut their planned sponsorships.
CHINA
Woonsocket Call

4 Top Semiconductor Stocks To Watch In December 2021

Do You Have These Semiconductor Stocks On Your Radar?. Semiconductor stocks are among the hottest stocks in the stock market this year. This should not come as a surprise as demand for semiconductor chips is also at an all-time high. According to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), semiconductor shipments reached an all-time high in the third quarter of 2021. During the quarter, worldwide sales of semiconductors totaled $144.8 billion, an increase of 27.6% from the same quarter last year. Well, with the ongoing high demand for chips, the industry is putting extraordinary efforts to ramp up production. After all, most would agree that semiconductors are the nerve center of the world’s economy, national security, and critical infrastructure.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Surprising Blue Chip Stocks That Are Down Over 20% From Their Highs

When great companies go on sale for short-term reasons, it’s usually a great time to buy. Kinder Morgan is one of the best dividend stocks on the market today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Apple
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Sydney
Country
Singapore
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
Country
India
Markets Insider

Nasdaq falls nearly 2% as US stocks battered by Omicron volatility

US stocks tumbled Friday, dragged by mega-cap tech shares that were battered by the Omicron volatility. The disappointing November jobs report added an additional layer of uncertainty. The 10-year Treasury yield slipped to 1.355% from Thursday's 1.447% rate. US stocks tumbled Friday, dragged by mega-cap technology shares that were battered...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

The Dow has shed over 2,000 points over past month as blue-chip, stock-market index heads for 4th weekly tumble

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has shed about 2,000 points since the middle of November to this Friday, as bullish momentum unwinds. At last check, the Dow was down 360 points Friday afternoon, bringing the weekly drop to nearly 630 points, or 1.8%, and marking the fourth consecutive weekly decline for the benchmark of 30 blue-chip stocks, if the decline holds. From the weekly period started Nov. 12 to Dec. 3, the index has lost about 2,054 points. U.S. stock benchmarks were down Friday, as investors reassessed weaker-than-expected November jobs report as unlikely to stay the hand of a Federal Reserve that seems intent on tamping down inflation. Worries about the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and fears about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy plans, was helping to undercut bullish momentum on Wall Street.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Gold Weekly Forecast: Sellers eye $1,750 as Fed stays on tightening path

Gold registered heavy losses for the third straight week. Fed looks to accelerate taper despite dismal NFP data, Omicron worries. Next target on the downside for gold aligns at $1,750. Gold started the week under modest bearish pressure and closed in negative territory on Monday and Tuesday. Following an uninspiring...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy