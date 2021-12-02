ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Coldwater Public Utilities hit by supply chain shortages for new trucks

By Obituaries
The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mJ1Fa_0dCD1UBF00

Supply chain delays may cause concern about holiday present delivery, but the Coldwater Board of Public Utilities will face a two-and-a-half-year delay to replace two essential bucket trucks.

Electric Superintendent John Springhall said he needs two trucks because the purchase of one was delayed in the last year due to expenses of building the Butters Avenue substation and the fiber project. Both purchases total $527,000. Both trucks together are on budget.

“We’re getting to the point where we deem these trucks not reliable to be available during a storm,” he told the board.

“Once the new trucks are received, we will sell #141 which is a 2012 bucket truck. It is a larger truck with a 55 ft. working height used by the line crew,” Manager Jeff Budd reported.

Truck #26 was purchased in 2015, is a smaller truck with a 45 ft. working height. It is currently being shared with the telecommunications. It will eventually be used exclusively by the telecommunications department to support the new Fiber-to-the- Home project.

Like people waiting line for a new car, Springhall said CBPU is waiting in line for each new chassis. The big power companies like DTE and Consumers ordered their trucks first.

“We are at the end of the line,” Springhall said.

Usually, supplier Altec would build a truck in a year. Because of chip shortages and shortages or other parts for the specialty trucks “they are looking at supply chain shortages on that as well.”

Springhall said once these are purchased he is hoping to get back to the process where CBPU is not purchasing two of the expensive trucks in a year. They try to replace the smaller ones every seven years.

Springhall said it’s “a matter of reliability. You all are looking to have power when its cold or hot on a summer day.”

Final designs must be made and approved. Springhall said “we just pay when they deliver it.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Smoldering debris, mud hinder Indonesia volcano rescue

LUMAJANG, Indonesia (AP) — Rescuers were searching for survivors Sunday on the slopes of the highest volcano on Indonesia’s island of Java after it was rocked by an eruption that killed at least 13 people, as smoldering debris and thick mud hampered their efforts. Mount Semeru in Lumajang district in...
ASIA
The Hill

Sunday shows preview: Multiple states detect cases of the omicron variant

The detection of the newly identified omicron COVID-19 variant in multiple U.S. states is expected to dominate this week’s Sunday show circuit. Earlier this week, the United States announced its first confirmed case of the newly detected omicron variant, which scientists and health officials are racing to learn more about. The first case was discovered in a vaccinated San Francisco resident who just returned from South Africa, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Government
City
Coldwater, MI
Coldwater, MI
Government
The Associated Press

Israel urges hard line against Iran at nuclear talks

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday urged world powers to take a hard line against Iran in negotiations aimed at reviving an international nuclear deal, as his top defense and intelligence officials headed to Washington to discuss the flailing talks. Israel has been watching...
MIDDLE EAST
NBC News

In Georgia, Stacey Abrams relies on new voters to buck history

WASHINGTON — As Stacey Abrams builds her second gubernatorial campaign in four years, she is looking at a Georgia electorate that is far larger, younger and less white than the one that handed her a narrow defeat four years ago, according to an analysis her aides provided exclusively to NBC News.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trucks#Fiber#Cbpu#Dte
NBC News

Forecasters predicting snow in Hawaii

There was little snow forecast across the country Friday, except for two states with active blizzard warnings: Alaska and ... Hawaii. The Big Island’s mountain summits were expected to record wind gusts topping 100 mph and snow accumulations of 1 foot or more, the National Weather Service said Friday. The warning was set to take effect at 6 p.m.
HAWAII STATE
The Daily Reporter

The Daily Reporter

113
Followers
72
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Coldwater, MI from Coldwater Daily Reporter.

 http://thedailyreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy