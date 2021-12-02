ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Football Association to publish review of Euro 2020 final chaos on Friday

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
The review of the Euro 2020 final chaos at Wembley will be published by the Football Association on Friday.

July’s clash between England and Italy was marred by chaotic and ugly scenes before, during and after the showpiece, with a number of ticketless supporters forcing their way in.

The FA has already been sanctioned by UEFA over the disorder and must play their next home UEFA competition game behind closed doors, with a further match suspended.

That is likely to be a Nations League fixture next June.

The Euro 2020 final was marred by disorder before, during and after it (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

The FA commissioned Baroness Casey of Blackstock to carry out an independent review of what occurred, and her findings are set to be published on the governing body’s website on Friday morning.

The objective of the review was to understand what happened on the day of the final – July 11 – and determine lessons learnt to prevent any repeat.

The review looked at incidents in and around the stadium, and events and decisions made in advance of the match and during it.

It looked at the planning and preparedness of the FA and its delivery partners to identify “issues and gaps”, and assessed the adequacy of the response to events inside and outside the stadium.

The FA has already been sanctioned by UEFA over the disorder (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

Security arrangements were examined to identify weaknesses and recommend changes.

In addition to the FA, the review was given scope to speak to the Metropolitan Police, the Greater London Authority, the Safety Advisory Group for the stadium, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and tournament organisers UEFA.

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said last month he was convinced the disorder had not “put the kibosh” on hopes of hosting the 2030 World Cup.

The UK and Ireland is considering a bid for the centenary event, with a feasibility study ongoing.

Events at the Euro 2020 final need to be recognised for what they were: dangerous chaos and disorder that put fans – and especially disabled fans – directly in harm’s way

Disability access charity Level Playing Field also contributed to the review, after ticketless individuals entered areas of the stadium reserved for disabled spectators.

Tony Taylor, the chair of LPF, said in a statement to the PA news agency in September: “Events at the Euro 2020 final need to be recognised for what they were: dangerous chaos and disorder that put fans – and especially disabled fans – directly in harm’s way.

“We have heard from fans who were frightened and shaken due to these events and questioned their own safety at future tournaments and fixtures.

“We are clear in our view that there must be a full, detailed review with tangible meaningful actions to prevent a repeat of the appalling scenes we witnessed at Wembley in July. It is only through good fortune that we are not talking about serious injuries being the end result.”

LPF said one disabled supporter reported being ‘hijacked’ by a ticketless individual impersonating a steward in order to gain entry to the stadium.

IN THIS ARTICLE
WNMT AM 650

Soccer-FA CEO apologises for Wembley chaos at Euro final after scathing review

(Reuters) – The Football Association (FA) CEO Mark Bullingham apologised to fans on Friday for the “terrible experience” during the European Championship final between England and Italy at Wembley, after an independent review said it was a “near miss” of fatalities. The July 11 final, won by Italy in a...
UEFA
The Independent

Ticketless Euro final fans targeted disabled supporters ‘in predatory fashion’

Ticketless fans targeted disabled supporters in a “predatory” way as they tried to get inside Wembley Stadium for the Euro 2020 final, a review has found.One shocking incident saw a child in a wheelchair taken from his father in an effort by someone to trick their way inside for the eagerly-anticipated match.The ticketless fan tried to impersonate a steward to get through a pass gate, a report by Baroness Casey into the events surrounding the July 11 England v Italy game revealed.It turned out he’s just an England fan in a high-viz jacket that was literally hijacking a wheelchair to...
SOCCER
