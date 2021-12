For the past 8 years, she's been waking up viewers in West Michigan on Fox 17 WXMI and this morning Deanna Falzone announced that she will be departing the TV station. "As for the job, it has taught me a great deal over the years and really made me realize that everyone truly has their own unique story. But it’s when you actually take the time to listen you learn the most about others and yourself."

