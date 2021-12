Pokémon Go fair share of events over its illustrious and grandeur history. The latest event to arrive in the experience is an Ed Sheeran collaboration that will bring his music to the world and ultimately give you as the player a chance to snatch up all of the exciting rewards that can be gained during the course of its time in the game. The Pokémon Go Ed Sheeran event will commence today, the 22nd of November, at 11:00 AM PST, 7:00 PM GMT, and conclude on Tuesday the 30th of November at 11:00 PST, 7:00 PM GMT once again. This great deal of time will allow you to work your way through all the event celebrations with style and ease.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO