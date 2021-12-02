12 of the Best Movies That Deal Frankly With Addiction and Recovery

Right To Try, a documentary short chronicling HIV survivor and activist Jeffrey Drew’s pursuit to find a cure for the disease, is headed to Peacock. The NBCU streamer has acquired the rights to the film, which is produced by Octavia Spencer and directed by The Late Late Show With James Corden producer Zeberiah Newman. It will launch on the service on December 1. The short reveals Drew’s experience participating in an experiment that could lead to an historic medical breakthrough for the millions of people living with HIV around the world. Brian Clisham, Stephanie Kluft of Orit Entertainment and Andrew Carlberg produce alongside the Ma star. CAA Media Finance brokered the deal with Peacock. “We are thrilled our film Right to Try will be seen on Peacock. Though Jeffrey Drew’s heroic journey is singular, his story is universal. This is an important film and with Peacock we have a wonderful partner to bring it to our audience,” said Spencer. “It is an honor to share Drew’s story with Peacock users and raise awareness around the important issue of HIV research,” added Val Boreland EVP, Content Acquisitions, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We know the impact of this documentary will be far-reaching.”

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO