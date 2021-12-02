ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

12 of the Best Movies That Deal Frankly With Addiction and Recovery

By Ross Johnson
Lifehacker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO just dropped the trailer for the second season of its acclaimed teen drama Euphoria. It’s been a long wait between seasons—though there have been a couple of specials in the meantime, but the last regular-series episode aired over two years ago. The show deals with frankly (very...

lifehacker.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Best War Movie Of All Time

War movies are nearly as old as the genre itself. One of the most written about and debated movies in history–“The Birth of A Nation”–is partially about the Civil War. Denounced today as racist, it remains known for its length and the technical skill of director David Wark Griffith. Some war films are about characters […]
MOVIES
shortlist.com

Netflix's latest movie is its biggest-ever opening day hit

You may not think it from the critical bashing the film got but Netflix has got another giant hit on its hands, thanks to the opening day results of Red Notice - Netflix's latest original movie which stars Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in December

Netflix is removing a number of films and TV shows from its streaming library this December. Movies leaving the platform this month include dramas The Theory of Everything and Lee Daniels’ The Butler, both of which will disappear in the middle of the month on Dec. 15. The 2014 biographical romantic drama Theory of Everything stars Eddie Redmayne as famed theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking opposite frequent collaborator Felicity Jones as his wife Jane. Based on her 2007 memoir Travelling to Infinity: My Life With Stephen, the film chronicles their relationship, his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis and his work in the field...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zendaya
Cleveland Jewish News

Gal Gadot movie becomes most-watched film in Netflix history

“Red Notice,” starring Israeli actress Gal Gadot, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Ryan Reynolds is now officially Netflix’s most-watched film of all time, surpassing the previous record-holder, “Bird Box.”. The action-comedy heist film has clocked 328 million hours of total viewership, against 282 million hours for the 2018 movie, “Bird...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ryan Reynolds' Worst Movie Has a New Streaming Home

One of Ryan Reynolds' strangest movies has a new streaming home. It's not Green Lantern, instead, RIPD is on HBO Max. That's right, the bizarre supernatural police action movie starring Jeff Bridges alongside Reynolds. It was released in 2013, with a lot of fanfare. To be fair, this made a ton of sense. Bridges and Reynolds are usually hits with audiences. But, it's important to note that this is three years before Deadpool and the star would reach an entirely different echelon of name recognition and love from the fans. Sadly, RIPD probably isn't getting a sequel. This is sad to think because Reynolds talked to IndieWire about that possibility back in 2013.
MOVIES
themanual.com

The Best Movies Available on Paramount Plus

We may think of it as a TV service today, but Netflix got its start mailing people DVDs. As new streaming competitors have emerged to compete with what Netflix has to offer, many of them have prioritized TV over movies, at least when it comes to marketing. Even so, both Netflix and all of these other services still have a library of movies available to subscribers that are willing to do a little digging to find a great gem.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo
IndieWire

The 15 Best Screenplays to Buy on Amazon

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. OKPicture this: You’re curled up with your favorite book that also happens to be your favorite movie. Spending more time at home last year resulted in an uptick in book sales, and film screenplays are a unique way for cinephiles to dive deep into their favorite films. Reading a screenplay can be an exercise in imagination, and an opportunity to see a film through the...
SHOPPING
959theriver.com

Netflix’s Top 10 Shows and Movies of All Time

And the list is out. The Netlix Top 10 Shows and Movies of all Time…how many have you seen?. NETFLIX has released a list of its most popular TV shows and movies of all time by the amount of hours they were viewed. Here are their top shows:. 1. “Squid...
TV SHOWS
Deadline

‘Mass’ Star Ann Dowd On The Emotional Story Of Grief And Forgiveness: “When You Are Ready, A Way Through Is Always Possible”

One of the most notable actresses working today, Ann Dowd has become a household name, having played everything from a deranged cult leader in HBO series The Leftovers to the chilling Aunt Lydia in Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale—performances that got her an Emmy nomination and a win, respectively. And now, there’s much Oscar buzz around her stunning performance in Fran Krantz’s film Mass, in which she plays a grieving mother on the other side of a school shooting, alongside her onscreen husband Reed Birney, Martha Plimpton and Jason Isaacs. Here, Dowd discusses Mass and what she hopes audiences will take from...
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Movies Predicting the Future

Futuristic movies have been a cinema staple for nearly as long as movies have been around, with 1902’s “A Trip to the Moon” widely regarded as the first ever science fiction film. Ever since, filmmakers have imagined what the future might hold, and the results have been as varied as they are interesting. In fact, […]
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Deadline

Peacock Picks Up Octavia Spencer-Produced HIV Cure Doc Short ‘Right To Try’

Right To Try, a documentary short chronicling HIV survivor and activist Jeffrey Drew’s pursuit to find a cure for the disease, is headed to Peacock. The NBCU streamer has acquired the rights to the film, which is produced by Octavia Spencer and directed by The Late Late Show With James Corden producer Zeberiah Newman. It will launch on the service on December 1. The short reveals Drew’s experience participating in an experiment that could lead to an historic medical breakthrough for the millions of people living with HIV around the world. Brian Clisham, Stephanie Kluft of Orit Entertainment and Andrew Carlberg produce alongside the Ma star. CAA Media Finance brokered the deal with Peacock. “We are thrilled our film Right to Try will be seen on Peacock. Though Jeffrey Drew’s heroic journey is singular, his story is universal. This is an important film and with Peacock we have a wonderful partner to bring it to our audience,” said Spencer. “It is an honor to share Drew’s story with Peacock users and raise awareness around the important issue of HIV research,” added Val Boreland EVP, Content Acquisitions, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We know the impact of this documentary will be far-reaching.”
MOVIES
bocamag.com

Stream These: New on Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, Hulu for December 2021

This month, Neo is back, Lucy and Desi are in trouble, and Oscar favorites arrive from Italy and the U.S. As we mentioned in our Week Ahead column a couple of weeks ago in advance of its limited theatrical release, “The Power of the Dog” is receiving much Oscar buzz, and should catapult to the top of your “must watch” list, even if you’re not the keenest fan of westerns. Director Jane Campion’s first film in 12 years is a gritty, lived-in drama set in 1920s Montana, where a feared local rancher (Benedict Cumberbatch, in one of his most acclaimed performances to date) spars with his meeker brother (Jesse Plemons) after the latter brings a new wife (Kirsten Dunst) and son into the family. Tensions flare in this psychological, subtly feminist spin on the male-dominated western, significantly directed by the second woman to ever earn an Academy Award nomination for Best Director, for “The Piano.”
TV SERIES
Inverse

You need to watch the most on HBO Max ASAP

What makes a movie premise irresistible? It’s typically different from how movies are pitched to studios and agents. Trying to sell a movie can look like a math problem, suggesting that Plot A + Setting B x Twist C = Story D. But the best films are often the ones that get right to the point.
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

The 10 Best Movies About Traveling

Anyone who has ever gotten the opportunity to travel knows that it’s one of the best experiences a person can have. Whether traveling across the United States or visiting different countries, traveling is one of the best ways for people to broaden their horizons and learn new things. That said, traveling isn’t a possibility for everyone. The good news, however, is that thanks to the entertainment industry, people can see different places right from the comfort of their own homes. Over the years, there have been countless movies centered around traveling, and some of them have become classics. Keep reading to see our list of the 10 best movies about traveling.
MOVIES
Marie Claire

12 Best Christmas Movies of 2021

If you’re someone who starts pulling out the Christmas tree lights as soon as the temperature dip below 60 degrees, then you're about to have a great six weeks. This year will see a record 146 new Christmas movies air before Santa even parks his sleigh on our roofs, and that alone is reason to celebrate the spirit of the season.
MOVIES
Rottentomatoes.com

The Best Thanksgiving Movies

Sharpen those carving knives, you got family coming over! Also, it’s Thanksgiving. This is a holiday all about looking back and all around you and being grateful, a feeling we think you’ll have once you finish our guide to the best Thanksgiving movies of all time. The sentimentalism game is...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy