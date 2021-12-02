ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

How to Cultivate Connections With Book Editors

By Rachel Toor
The Chronicle of Higher Education
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis summer, when I felt stuck on one project, I reached out to Mary Laur, executive editor at the University of Chicago Press, where I had published my previous book on how to craft “unforgettable” college-admissions essays. She’s an activist editor: Instead of waiting for proposals to come to her, she...

www.chronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

These Are the Best Books of 2021, According to Amazon Editors

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’ve read even just one book this year, chances are, you’ll have heard of at least one of the books in Amazon Book Editor’s 2021 Books of the Year list. From literature classics to the newer reads that rose to fame this year thanks to the popularity of TikTok’s #booktok trend, there’s bound (no pun intended) to be a book for you on the list.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Carol Durant

Book: Our Stories Connect: Children at the Well Guidebook

The last two years have shown us that we need our feelings to have an outlet outside of our heads and hearts. Our children especially need an avenue to channel their feelings in a positive and safe environment. Paula B. Weiss entered the world of storytelling in 2002, after she and her daughter Adah, attended a women’s interfaith dinner and was seated next to Gertrude Johnson, founder of the Interfaith Story Circle. Mrs. Johnson invited them to the next story circle. Adah was a delightful yet shy eleven year old who enjoyed the Story Circle activities. Adah grew to be a headliner in the group and one of the youngest contributors.
bookriot.com

How to Add a Book to Goodreads

Do you ever wonder how books just magically show up on. right after they’re announced to the world, ready to be added to everybody’s to-read shelf? Well, actually it’s a pretty simple process to add a book to Goodreads. A lot simpler than people might expect it to be. Who...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
studybreaks.com

How To Tell If Your Favorite Book Is Problematic

Whether an author downplays serious issues or doesn’t write about them appropriately, here’s how to tell if novels you loved when you were younger are rightfully controversial. Some people read to learn. Some people read to escape. Others read to return home. When we were younger, reading was magic. Even...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#C950 Chronicle Com#Chronicle Blueconic Net
Quad Cities Onlines

6 books to add to your reading list for December

If you're reading this: Congratulations! You've made it to the first semi-post-pandemic holidays and almost to the end of a tough year. What better way to escape from — or face up to — troubles past and future than with books? The following six should carry you into 2022. Our...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Herald

How cultivating your purpose begins with knowing yourself

The first time I ever wrote something with the intent of sharing it beyond the classroom was through 4-H. I grew up in a small town in northern Kentucky, right across the river from Cincinnati, Ohio. In both fifth and sixth grades, I earned a blue ribbon in the local 4-H speech competition and even got to compete regionally. I chose and researched my subject, wrote notes on index cards and practiced my delivery with the intent of engaging and educating an audience. It was one of my most impactful experiences as a young person. It taught me that I not only enjoy researching, but I also enjoy sharing what I've learned.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Guardian

The best graphic novels of 2021

There were sublime tales of fitness and bad but gifted fathers – but the story of a young girl’s everyday existence was this year’s standout title, wooing readers of all ages. I’ve read some crazily good graphic novels this year: sad comics, funny comics, exquisitely drawn comics. But it was...
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Anchorage Press

All Should Be Free in America

Six decades later, America's headlines could remain in "America." Memorials to Stephen Sondheim didn't have to search far to find parallels between the musical West Side Story and a United States disunited by class and ethnic strife in 2021. Sondheim's lyrics "Everywhere Grime in America, Terrible Time in America" became Jacobin's headline for a sixtieth anniversary retrospective on the film version two weeks before his passing on November 26.
ENTERTAINMENT
thevoiceofpelham.ca

Little-known Black history comes to light in new documentary series

“Canfield Roots” reveals the now largely forgotten story of how escaped slaves started new lives in rural Niagara. The village of Canfield lies about half an hour due west of Fenwick, out Canborough Road and Highway 3. There is little to distinguish the town these days—a cluster of houses lining the highway for about half a kilometre, no commerce to speak of, no real town centre or significant buildings to warrant a glance. Once it was a bustling community, hub of three rail lines, with hotels, banks, stores, a blacksmith shop, and many churches. At one time, it was also home to a large and vibrant Black community known as “Freedom Seekers,” escaped slaves from the United States, who settled there and made lives for themselves and their families. The 1851 census reveals that the Canfield population included 137 Black citizens; today there is not a single Black person left in the town.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Princetonian

American Studies Fellow Tiffany King discusses upcoming seminar, Black and Indigenous feminism, and land acknowledgement

Tiffany King will join the American Studies Department as Anschutz Distinguished Fellow for the spring 2022 semester. King is currently an associate professor of women, gender, and sexuality studies (WGS) at the University of Virginia. In an interview with The Daily Princetonian, King discusses her upcoming spring seminar “Black and...
SOCIETY
msmagazine.com

New Fiction, Old Reality: It’s Time We Pay Attention to the Pandemic Struggles of Black Women

Fox’s Our Kind of People makes audiences rethink their perception of Black workers, drawing attention to problems that the government has long tried to ignore. Since it is irresponsible to ignore national politics right now, can we talk politics and favorite TV shows, please? Memories of Lawrence Otis Graham’s Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class (1999), and the Introduction to Africana Studies college course in which I was introduced to it, came rushing back to me when I learned of a new TV series based on it, Our Kind of People, currently airing on Fox.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Evening News

New Albany children's book author connects with local community

NEW ALBANY — Since releasing his first children’s book in 2020, New Albany author Tahj Jacobi Mullins has sold hundreds of his colorful books following the adventures of a blue moose named Azul. Mullins, 29, is the writer and illustrator of “There’s A Moose On The Loose” and the “Azul...
NEW ALBANY, IN
Austin American-Statesman

Letters to the Editor: How to broaden our cultural diversity?

I have been seeing more articles about recently relocated residents that become disheartened after realizing Austin lacks the cultural diversity of the big cities they came from. As a resident who moved here in 2003 after a short stint in New York City and growing up in another huge diverse metropolis (Houston), I hear you. It’s something I work to try to get used to, and missing it comes and goes.
AUSTIN, TX
almanac.com

Cultivating Gratitude

This past summer was a doozy. Without droning through the entire litany, I’ll touch on the most significant (or you can skip this section)!. In mid-June, the water pump finally gave up the ghost, necessitating an expensive earth-moving and pump-and-tank replacement job. The old cellar door fell apart as we...
LIFESTYLE
WLNS

Parenting Connection: Teaching kids how to be grateful

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians. Today’s topic: Teaching kids how to be grateful. A new national poll from the University...
LANSING, MI
SFGate

Book World: December paperback releases: 7 books to read now

- - - During 2020, a year of racial reckoning, Black women made an impact, both as visible leaders and as a powerful force at the polls. The reality is that Black women have been fighting against oppression and struggling to gain power through nontraditional paths for centuries. Historian Martha S. Jones illuminates the stories of those whose activism laid the groundwork for change and paints a more complete picture of the forces that shaped our democracy.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
agdaily.com

How to connect with food consumers in 2022

It may seem that consumers are a fickle bunch. They tend to jump from one trend to the next (like all generations) and want to be on the latest social media platforms, but there are a few things that always stay the same. If you are looking to connect with...
AGRICULTURE
Carrie Wynn

Cultivate Relationship Dealbreakers

I remember sitting in a college cafeteria with some friends when one of them said I should give a guy, let’s call him “Chad” a chance. I was hesitant because I had witnessed some questionable behaviors from Chad at several social events. Yet, after some convincing from my friends, I decided that I would give him a chance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy