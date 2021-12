After another weekend of high-profile gun violence, Philadelphia is just four homicide victims away from topping its all-time annual record of 500 homicides set in 1990. The city is currently at 497 homicides for the year, which is just two fewer than the 499 tallied in 2020. Both counts are a huge jump from the 356 recorded in 2019 and the 246 tallied in 2013, the lowest number recorded since 2007.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO