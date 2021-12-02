ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visitors can stay at The Grinch’s famous cave in Utah this holiday

By Kiah Armstrong, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

For those who have ever found themselves obsessing over Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” there is now an opportunity to stay at the Grinch’s famous cave this holiday season.

From Dec. 3 to Dec 23, guests will be able to book the multi-level 5,700 square-foot rocky residence just outside Boulder, Utah, KTLA sister station KTVX reported.

Designers have brought the classic Dr. Seuss story to life by constructing the Grinch’s rocky residence within a hand-carved cave on the side of a massive stone mountain where holiday enthusiasts, for the first time, will be able to experience the Grinch and his dog Max’s home like never before.

    Courtesy: Vacasa
    Courtesy: Vacasa
    Courtesy: Vacasa
    Courtesy: Vacasa
    Courtesy: Vacasa
    Courtesy: Vacasa
    Courtesy: Vacasa
    Courtesy: Vacasa
    Courtesy: Vacasa
    Courtesy: Vacasa

The kitchen will be stocked with roastable beast, Who-pudding, and an emergency stash of Who-Hash. The music room will feature the Grinch’s organ alongside Max’s drum set leading into the study, main bedroom, guest bedroom, and more.

The nostalgic impermanent house will also be loaded with all of the Grinch’s gadgets; his over-the-top coffee machine, armoire with green furry pants, and all the kitchen supplies one would need to host a festive feast.

This vision was able to come to life through a partnership between Dr. Seuss Enterprises and vacation rental management platform Vacasa.

Guests can book the whimsical, remote property of Mt. Crumpit Cave on Vacasa.com beginning Dec. 3.

House from ‘Home Alone’ available to rent for one night only

The nightly rate will be $19.57, in honor of the book’s original release in 1957.

When asked why he won’t be at the cave to greet visitors, the Grinch commented, “I just don’t really want to. Now go away.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

