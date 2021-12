While we’ve all been waiting (basically patiently) for Outlander Season 6 to finally arrive on our screens, star Sam Heughan has been quite busy. Aside from being able to actually get to work on the new season (and finishing it), Heughan has been involved in a number of side projects. One of those is his own blended Scotch whisky brand, The Sassenach, which he’s been promoting in a number of ways, including driving around the U.S. coast in a truck with his face on it. Now, though, it looks like there’s gonna be a Droughtlander for his whisky, after Heughan lost a lawsuit over it.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO