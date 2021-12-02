ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Bear, CA

It’s opening day: Big Bear Mountain Resort opens to season pass holders

By Tony Kurzweil, Gene Kang
 2 days ago

If you have a season pass for Big Bear Mountain Resort, the day to grab your skis or snowboard and hit the slopes has finally arrived.

For everyone else, you will need to wait just one more day as the resort opens to the general public on Friday.

Crews have been blowing snow to cover the available runs in fresh white powder for the big day.

Bear Mountain will open lift chairs 9 and 7 on Thursday while Snow Summit will allow access to to chairs 1 and 8, according to the resort.

When fully operational, Bear Mountain and Snow Summit include over 400 acres and 26 lifts.

Face coverings will be required for visitors in all indoor areas.

Visit the resort website for ticket prices and further details. Season passes can still be purchased for those who would like to attend Thursday’s Pass Holder Appreciation Day.

Nearby Snow Valley and Mountain High resorts are making plans to open soon.

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown tells us what her favorite Disney Park ride is

Yvette Nicole Brown shared details about hosting “Disney’s Magic Holiday Quest.” She also shared her love for the Disney Parks and talked about some of her favorite rides. You can watch “Disney’s Holiday Magic Quest” at 7 p.m. Friday on the Disney Channel and on Disney+. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News […]
CELEBRITIES
Oregon officials ask public for help finding killers of 8 wolves

Officials in Oregon are asking for public assistance to locate the person or persons responsible for poisoning eight wolves in the eastern part of the state earlier this year. The Oregon State Police has been investigating the killing of all five members of the Catherine Pack in Union County, plus three other wolves from other […]
OREGON STATE
