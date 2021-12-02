It’s opening day: Big Bear Mountain Resort opens to season pass holders

If you have a season pass for Big Bear Mountain Resort, the day to grab your skis or snowboard and hit the slopes has finally arrived.

For everyone else, you will need to wait just one more day as the resort opens to the general public on Friday.

Crews have been blowing snow to cover the available runs in fresh white powder for the big day.

Bear Mountain will open lift chairs 9 and 7 on Thursday while Snow Summit will allow access to to chairs 1 and 8, according to the resort.

When fully operational, Bear Mountain and Snow Summit include over 400 acres and 26 lifts.

Face coverings will be required for visitors in all indoor areas.

Visit the resort website for ticket prices and further details. Season passes can still be purchased for those who would like to attend Thursday’s Pass Holder Appreciation Day.

Nearby Snow Valley and Mountain High resorts are making plans to open soon.

